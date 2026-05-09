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Can I watch Sunderland vs Man Utd on TV? Live streams and TV details for 3pm kick-off

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Man United are all but settled in third place, with their return to the Champions League secured

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 3-2 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 3, 2026 in Manchester
Sunderland take on Man United at the Stadium of Light (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
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