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How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest for FREE: Live stream details and TV info as the Europa League semi-final concludes at Villa Park

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The all-Premier League semi-final is weighted in Forest's favour

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal from the penalty spot with Neco Williams and Nicolas Dominguez
Nottingham Forest celebrate their winner in the first leg (Image credit: Naomi Baker - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
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