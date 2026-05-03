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How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur for FREE: Live streams as Roberto de Zerbi's side look for a crucial win

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Spurs have it all to do in the Premier League relegation battle and need to avoid a third loss to Villa

Joao Palhinha of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the team&#039;s victory in the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on April 25
Tottenham midfielder Joao Palinha (Image credit: Lewis Storey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
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