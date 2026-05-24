Can I watch Brighton vs Man Utd on TV? Streaming info as Seagulls chase European qualification

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd today as the Seagulls look to confirm their place in Europe for next season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Man Utd key information • Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Brighton are closing in on a return to European football, but where they finish in the table is yet to be decided.

The Seagulls could finish as high as 6th or as low as 10th, as they host Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd from anywhere

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📺 Stream Brighton vs Man Utd

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the UK

Brighton vs Man Utd will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the US

Brighton vs Man Utd will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via cord-cutters as well, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and some that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month. You'll also make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Brighton vs Man Utd. Prices start at AU$32/month which includes access to all Stan's TV content as well.

Brighton vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

Brighton's fate in terms of European football still remains undecided, with plenty of ramifications potentially set to come into effect this weekend.

The Seagulls host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with Michael Carrick's side already qualified for the UEFA Champions League by virtue of a 3rd place finish.

A chance to secure a spot in Europe for the second time in the club’s history was spurned last Sunday with a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late winner at Elland Road.

The long and the short of it, as complicated as it sounds right now, is that Brighton must win on Sunday. Following Aston Villa's victory over Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday, a sixth Champions League spot could open up should Liverpool overtake Villa over the Premier League’s final weekend, pushing the Birmingham side into fifth.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

The Red Devils' fate involves fewer variables; they have already earned a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Michael Carrick has helped steer the ship after Ruben Amorim's departure and this game on Sunday draws the curtain on both Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia's time at the club.

We are expecting youngsters Shea Lacey, Tyler Fletcher, Jack Fletcher and even Jim Thwaites to be involved.

Godwill Kukonki is another name who could be in line for a first-team debut. Hey, we could even see goalkeeper Senne Lammens coming in for either Tom Heaton or Altay Bayindir, as United play out this dead rubber.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-1 Man Utd

Fabian Hurzeler will have his side ramped up and FourFourTwo expects a win for the Seagulls.