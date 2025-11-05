How to watch Newcastle vs Athletic Club: TV details, free live stream in Ireland, preview

Watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club tonight, as UEFA Champions League football swings around once again, with all the details on TV channels and live streams – including a free live stream in Ireland – right here in this guide.

Newcastle are flying high in the UEFA Champions League this season, although the same can't be said currently about their endeavours in the Premier League.

The Magpies were beaten 3-1 by West Ham United over the weekend and will be looking for a response against Spanish opposition.

Athletic Club are down in 21st with just one win to this point, and have already tasted defeat against an English side already this term in Europe.

It should be a great game, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club for free?

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club is available to watch for free in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and to be streamed in your browser on Virgin Media Play.

Away from Ireland right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club from anywhere

How to watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club in the UK

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 and kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club in the US

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club live through Stan Sport.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club: Champions League preview

Barcelona proved a little too much for the Magpies in their first UEFA Champions League clash of the season, but since then, Eddie Howe's men have seemingly found their feet.

Wins over Union SG and Benfica have restored hope, and Athletic Club are next up in the north-east, with another raucous atmosphere expected at St. James' Park.

Newcastle are endeavouring to turn their home ground into a fortress in 2025-26, too, and they come into Wednesday's game on a four-match winning run on their own patch.

Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee) and Harrison Ashby (thigh) are guaranteed absentees for Wednesday's game, but Lewis Hall was back in the matchday squad, which means the young Englishman could feature in some part.

It's just two wins in eleven for Athletic Club as of late, and Ernesto Valverde's side are well out of form heading into this one.

A first Champions League win was yielded last time out as they beat Qarabag 3-1, thanks to goals from Gorka Guruzeta and Robert Navarro.

That very win followed back-to-back defeats to Arsenal (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (4-1), and the La Liga side will have to be well up for this one once more.

Newcastle's stellar home record also makes for grim reading for an Athletic side who have failed to win any of their last five games on the road, losing four of those games.

This game is also special, given it will mark a first meeting between the sides in over 30 years, following their second-round clash in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup.

Athletic came out on top in that one on away goals, following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate.

Inaki Williams (abductor), Maroan Sannadi (knee), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Egiluz (ACL) and Inigo Lekue (adductor) are all currently sidelined, while defender Yeray Alvarez will be out until February due to a doping suspension.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 4-1 Athletic Club

A depleted Athletic side is likely to be no match for the St James' crowd, and we are backing the Magpies to make it a third consecutive UEFA Champions League win.