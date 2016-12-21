10 players who Chelsea could realistically target in January

Nobody ever really knows what's going to happen in January, the transfer month of patience and/or awkward, desperate lunges.

Chelsea fans won't be craving for their club to act in the winter window, but despite a scintillating 2016/17 campaign so far there is always the possibility that the Blues will need to dig deeper into their squad as the season wears on. As such, here are 10 stars who could add the strength in depth that sees them over the line and beyond, with a return to the Champions League in sight.

Upvote the ones YOU think they should snare, and downvote those you don't...

New features you'd like every day on FourFourTwo.com