10 chuckles you might have missed this week: Mpenza's viagra, invading koalas and a teddy bear shower

1. Mpenza’s morning glory

In Paul Sturrock’s biography, the former Plymouth Argyle manager offers a hilarious tale about ex-Manchester City striker Emile Mpenza.

Paul Sturrock on Emile Mpenza's time at Plymouth pic.twitter.com/Kfn3MWyWSH

— Dunc McKay (@DuncMcKay) September 15, 2016

2. Teddy bear shower

Eredivisie club Den Haag rained teddy bears on a group of children from a local cancer hospital.

3. A koala-ty player

FFT isn't sure if this cuddly critter thought he was a sub or not, but he certainly seems to evade his marker well.

Just a koala on a soccer pitch pic.twitter.com/PUl4ffaKhJ

— Storyful Viral (@StoryfulViral) September 12, 2016

4. Injured Rose plays a blinder

Despite being injured, Danny Rose clinched the left-back spot in Metro’s Team of the Week.

Danny Rose did well to make the Metro Team of the Week. He played 0 minutes "contributing at both ends" pic.twitter.com/0UZp75sMte

— FootyInformer.com (@FootyInformer) September 12, 2016

5. Sarcastic strecher

Plaza Colonia goalkeeper Kevin Dawson was so irritated by an opposition player’s time-wasting antics, he fetched a stretcher for him. He was rewarded with a yellow card.

Plaza Colonia GK cautioned for rushing a stretcher to his time-wasting opponents. He only wanted to help... #uruguaypic.twitter.com/O4styUFHbD

— Martin da Cruz (@martindacruz_) September 12, 2016

6. Tears for Totti

While scientists work out whether Francesco Totti will ever retire, he continues to win games for Roma – and make their fans cry.

Francesco #Totti's injury-time penalty winner was just too much for this young fan! #RomaSamppic.twitter.com/kQYxikGVc7

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 11, 2016

7. John Hart debuts as Torino falter

The saga of Joe Hart's future came to a bizarre conclusion as England’s No.1 moved to Torino. Looking for a fresh start in Italy, Hart got anything but that. After first being referred to as ‘John Hart’ in the official teamsheet, he duly blundered for the first goal in a 2-1 defeat and lost his first game in Turin.

John Hart starts in goal for Torino. Disappointing for Joe & those who came to see him make his debut. pic.twitter.com/T9Au2mrkzO

— Matt Barlow (@Matt_Barlow_DM) September 11, 2016

8. Batshuayi trolls EA

Having assisted nine goals last season, Chelsea hitman Michy Batshuayi expressed his displeasure at his FIFA stats before the game’s demo release this week. EA responded with “Practice makes perfect”, before Chelsea’s Belgian joked he was going to download PES in protest. Maybe it's not actually the worst idea.

@EASPORTSFIFA *downloading PES*

— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 14, 2016

9. Flipping bottles

Marco Verratti headed for the changing rooms earlier than others when he was sent off after an altercation with Olivier Giroud. Not a lot of people remember it, though, because his expert bottle flip went viral instead.

10. French Forest

After Nottingham Forest announced the recent signing of Nicklas Bendtner, fans must have been wondering what was next when boss Philippe Montanier brought another new asset to his press conference on Friday. Alas, it was no more than a wide assortment of cheese. Délicieux!

#NFFC head coach Philippe Montanier brought a selection of cheeses with him to this morning’s pre-match brie-fing. pic.twitter.com/JvkMIqXGQe

— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 16, 2016

