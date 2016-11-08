13 of football's biggest tantrums: Toure's cake, Drogba's flip-flops and an irate president of the Kuwaiti FA

1. Warm Tevez gives Mancini the cold shoulder

He informed Mancini in no uncertain terms that he would not be warming up during City's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Carlos Tevez was never far from trouble during his time in the Premier League; even the transfer that brought him to England in the first place was laden with controversy.

Despite plying his trade in London and Manchester for the best part of seven years, the Argentinian striker never really got to grips with the language. He had no problem communicating with Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini at the Allianz Arena in 2011, though, informing the Italian in no uncertain terms that he would not be warming up during City's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

An outraged Mancini insisted he would never play for the club again, but Tevez returned to the first-team fold just six months later.

2. Will he stay or Will he go?

Gallas responded to the disappointment by huffing around the pitch at the final whistle and staging a sit-down protest in the centre circle

William Gallas was no stranger to kicking up a fuss when things weren't going his way, but this outburst in 2008 was extreme even for him.

A late penalty from James McFadden salvaged a point for Birmingham against Arsenal, whose title chances were harmed by their failure to emerge victorious. Gallas responded to the disappointment by huffing around the pitch at the final whistle and staging a sit-down protest in the centre circle while his team-mates headed down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Seeing colleague Eduardo da Silva suffer a horrific injury in the same game certainly added to the emotion of the occasion; nevertheless, the defender later admitted his reaction to the award of a penalty late on was a "mistake".

Gallas throws a wobbly

3. Sheikhen not stirred

Sheikh Fahid Al-Ahmad-Al Sabah launched a one-man pitch invasion to take up the issue with the referee

Manchester City's owner isn't the only Sheikh to have had an influence on the global game. When France were awarded a goal during their World Cup tie with Kuwait in 1982, the president of the latter's Football Association, Sheikh Fahid Al-Ahmad-Al Sabah, launched a one-man pitch invasion to take up the issue with the referee.

Remarkably, said official eventually changed his mind and agreed to chalk off the strike. Perhaps Pep Guardiola will turn to his boss if decisions go against City this season.

4. What a strike, son

Forest's decision to sell Campbell was never going to go down well with Van Hooijdonk

Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, and Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton are just some of the great double acts to have graced the Premier League, with each player relying on his partner to flourish.

Nottingham Forest's Pierre van Hooijdonk clearly felt similarly about Kevin Campbell, so the East Midlanders' decision to sell the ex-Arsenal man to Trabzonspor in 1998 was never likely to go down well with the Dutchman, who had been told by the club's hierarchy that Forest would be strengthening rather than weakening their squad that summer.

Van Hooijdonk responded by going on strike, although he did later express regret about his decision to do so.

5. Peace, no love

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace was the recipient of Berahino's ire

It wasn't the most thrilling of will-he-won't-he transfer sagas, but Saido Berahino's proposed move from West Brom to Tottenham had its fair share of twists and turns in 2015.

It's safe to say the striker wasn't best pleased when the transfer fell through on deadline day, with Baggies chairman Jeremy Peace the recipient of the youngster's ire on Twitter. His vow to never play for West Brom as long as Peace was chairman ultimately went unfulfilled, however.

A missed pen against Watford and 1 goal in 19 for Berahino. Jeremy Peace must be now wishing this was true!#WBAvWATpic.twitter.com/pFEifdgrxy

— Bettingapps (@bettingappscom) April 16, 2016

6. Where can I park my car?

The red-faced striker was forced to try and find a parking space while the transfer collapsed

Another West Brom player who tried to force through a move away from the club on deadline day, Peter Odemwingie was ready to sign for QPR but prevented from doing so in 2013.

The Nigerian was so desperate to put pen to paper that he drove to QPR's training ground in order to complete the deal as soon as the formalities had been sorted out by the two clubs.

The fact that no agreement had been reached meant Odemwingie was unable to enter the west Londoners' complex, however, so the red-faced striker was forced to try and find a parking space while the transfer collapsed.

7. Andros Townsend: Not a good fit

Andros Townsend took out his frustrations on Tottenham fitness coach Nathan Gardiner

Nobody wants to be an unused substitute in the Premier League, especially if you hold aspirations of playing for the England national team. Andros Townsend took out his frustrations in that regard on Tottenham fitness coach Nathan Gardiner during a post-match warm-down last year, with the winger reportedly lashing out after being urged to work harder.

The incident signalled the end of his Spurs career, with Newcastle stepping in to sign him in the January transfer window.

8. Di Canio proves he’s no pushover

The striker responded by shoving referee Paul Alcock, earning himself an 11-match ban in the process

Di Canio could have this list all to himself, but the most memorable of the Italian's many tantrums was his strop while playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal in 1998.

A clash with Martin Keown earned Di Canio a red card, but that wasn't the end of the trouble: the striker responded by shoving referee Paul Alcock, earning himself an 11-match ban in the process.

Alcock goes down easily

9. Definitely a cross

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of football's most frequent tantrum-throwers, but he was probably justified in going off on one on this occasion

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of football's most frequent tantrum-throwers, but he was probably justified in going off on one on this occasion.

After giving Gerard Pique twisted blood down the left in a 2010 international friendly between Spain and Portugal, Ronaldo beautifully scooped the ball over the head of Iker Casillas and, seemingly, into the back of the net.

Before it crossed the line, though, Nani applied a needless touch with his head, thus prompting the linesman to raise his flag for offside. Ronaldo, it's safe to say, wasn't overly happy with his team-mate.

10. You can’t substitute Mido

Mido was mysteriously taken off by Egypt coach Hassa Shehata despite being his country's star player

During a semi-final clash with Senegal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, Mido was mysteriously taken off by Egypt coach Hassa Shehata despite being his country's star player.

The Tottenham striker looked utterly shocked when he saw his number held up, but his manager was later proven correct: Egypt immediately scored to go 2-1 up and confirm Shehata's status as a tactical mastermind.

Mido shows his disdain

11. Hoff for an early shower, via huge embarrassment

He vented his frustration by kicking the inside of the tunnel; unfortunately for the midfielder, though, he was defeated by a slippery floor

Word of warning: if you’re going to throw a tantrum on a football pitch, make sure you do it properly.

Espen Hoff could have done with such advice. When the IK Start man was sent off for a poor challenge in a Tippeligaen meeting with Sarpsborg in May 2015, he vented his frustration by kicking the inside of the tunnel; unfortunately for the midfielder, though, he was defeated by a slippery floor.

12. Waah-Waah Toure

What happened at his birthday meant the club don't care about him

Most strops occur in the heat of the moment on the field of play, so Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure deserves credit for finding a way to kick off when he wasn't even at work.

"What happened at his birthday meant the club don't care about him," an outraged Dimitri Seluk, Toure's agent, told the press after the midfielder was supposedly denied a cake to mark his 31st.

There was more to the story than initially met the eye, however, with City later releasing a video of club staff presenting Toure with a cake on a flight to Abu Dhabi. Seluk's explanation turned out to be half-baked.

13. Didier goes Drogballistic

You don't need to be a Chelsea fan to sympathise with Dider Drogba's pain after the Blues' controversial exit from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona in 2009.

Referee Tom Henning Ovrebo turned down multiple appeals for a penalty from the hosts at Stamford Bridge, with Andres Iniesta's late strike sending Barca through at Chelsea's expense.

It was all too much to bear for Drogba, who angrily approached the official after the final whistle while wearing a pair of flip-flops - he was substituted before the end of the game - and then telling TV cameras the entire episode was a "disgrace".

Drogba eventually recovered from the setback, scoring the decisive spot-kick to win Chelsea their first-ever European Cup in a shoot-out with Bayern Munich three years later.

