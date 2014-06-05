60-second dossier: England's newbies can prove they're ready for the big leagues

Oh, England. What joys will you serve up for us this time? Crushing disappointment in the group stage? Knockout penalty heartache? Or a heroic, three-lions-on-our-shirt crusade to the final? In qualifying only Germany and the Netherlands racked up more goals, althought it did help that perennial disasters San Marino and Moldova were knocking about. There's cause for fresh optimism in Brazil, however, thanks to Roy's motley band of Premier League whippersnappers...