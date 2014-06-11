60-second dossier: Fennec Foxes rising up the rankings and could spring a surprise

Algeria's world ranking continues to soar heading into the World Cup. They head to Brazil ranked 22nd; the top team in Africa. Placed in a fairly evenly balanced group, the Desert Foxes' prospects look hopeful and their status as Group H underdogs will only encourage them.

Organisation and flair are the two buzzwords for this Algerian team, but two words not associated with the team are 'quality' and 'striker'. Islam Slimani and El Arabi Soudani are their top goal-getters, but at the highest level the jury remains out for both. Defensively Algeria are also prone to lapses. That said, they ooze flair in midfield and boast a good team spirit. Don't write 'em off, Algeria might just surprise you.