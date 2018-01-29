8 major transfers that we think could still happen this week

Rumours swirling into the last week is all part of the fun - or gnawing agony - of the winter transfer window. Yet aside from all the crazy late deals you hear talk of, there are some that might genuinely happen. We're not saying all of these definitely will, but from the almost-certain moves to the ones with strong potential, these eight have a far better chance than most.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal

Looking increasingly likely. With the Alexis Sanchez saga finally put to bed last week, Arsenal still need a replacement for the Chilean. Talks are understood to be ongoing between the north London club and Aubameyang’s side Borussia Dortmund, with a club-record deal quite possibly confirmed today (Monday 29 January).

The pace and attacking talent he would bring to the Emirates could make Arsenal’s season. But alongside stumping up a record fee, the deal could still involve Olivier Giroud going the other way.

Edin Dzeko to Chelsea

This one seems to be on again, then off again, then back on with regularity. The latest word is Roma chief Umberto Gandini hinting that an agent is holding up the deal - and if that can be overcome, there's no reason why the business can't be completed. A move for Dzeko certainly makes a lot more sense than Chelsea’s somewhat bizarre links with big front-men Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes.

The 31-year-old Bosnian is proven in the Premier League, netting regularly for Roma and fits the 'strong target man' mould Chelsea seem to be after. But doesn’t everyone talk about Alvaro Morata’s headed goals record?

Lucas Moura to Tottenham

Reports circulated earlier this month that Brazil international Lucas Moura was being shown around the Tottenham training complex. The PSG winger has made just six appearances this season, unsurprisingly considering the somewhat formidable front three Unai Emery has at his disposal in Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and some fellow called Neymar.

If there was one player Spurs could do with, it would be a winger. With the club seemingly uninterested in Riyad Mahrez (or at least unwilling to meet Leicester's valuation), Lucas could be a suitable fit, reigniting his club partnership with Serge Aurier.

Aymeric Laporte to Man City

Barring any late mishaps, this one looks nailed-on. Pep Guardiola splashed £123.5m on full-backs last summer when he brought in the trio of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo. Now it's time to invest a chunk of change in the middle of his defence.

John Stones is probably Guardiola’s favourite central defender and although Nicolas Otamendi has been largely superb this season, Laporte will further bolster a thin central defence. Club captain Vincent Kompany cannot be trusted with his injury record, and if they are going to play three at the back, the French 23-year-old would slot in well.

A £57m transfer fee would break City’s record, but that seems like an excellent price for one of the hottest young defenders in world football.

Daniel Sturridge to Inter, Newcastle or West Brom

The career of Daniel Sturridge promised so much when he broke onto the scene at Manchester City, then got a move to Chelsea. Although he impressed initially at Liverpool alongside Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan’s departure seemingly coincided with a dip in form and a series of injury issues.

There have been murmurs of a loan spell to one of the bottom-half Premier League clubs - Newcastle and West Brom are in need of proven goalscoring talent. However a move abroad may give his career the reboot it needs. The 28-year-old would no doubt benefit from time at the San Siro club, currently fourth in Serie A and looking for back-up to Mauro Icardi.

Jonny Evans to Arsenal

Last summer, it was apparently Manchester City who were after the former Manchester United defender’s signature but fast-forward six months and – to little surprise – Arsenal are once again suffering defensive issues.

The West Brom and Northern Ireland man is valued at £23m by the Baggies, but his worth in terms of the club's push to stay in the Premier League is incalculable. However with 18 months left on Evans’s contract, the West Midlands side could think of cashing in, if the player strongly wants the move - but Arsenal's desire to tie up the Aubameyang deal could take precedence over this.

Islam Slimani to Newcastle

Leicester’s record signing joined from Sporting in 2016 but has not taken to the Premier League as the Foxes expected or hoped. Since Claude Puel took over from Craig Shakespeare in October, Slimani has been very much out of favour with first-team opportunities limited.

The Algerian front-man may be seeking a move away from the King Power Stadium and although a transfer to Monaco has been rumoured and he is on Chelsea’s ‘big man list’, Newcastle looks a more likely destination.

Rafael Benitez’s side has scored just 22 goals in the league so far this season, although Leicester would be looking to recoup most of the £30m they paid for Slimani.

Thomas Lemar to Liverpool

Yep, we thought this one had gone quiet too. After Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona earlier in the month, many thought Liverpool would try and make a swoop for Thomas Lemar, the 22-year-old Monaco midfield star.

It appeared off the cards when Monaco effectively ruled out the Frenchman’s departure until the summer. However Lemar was left out of Monaco’s squad for their cup defeat to Lyon, then got the same treatment this weekend as he missed Monaco's 2-2 draw Marseille. Could a deal still be on the cards?

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com