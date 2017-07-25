A French mayor has eaten a rat after losing PSG-Barcelona bet

Following PSG’s 4-0 win against Barcelona in the first leg of last season's Round of 16, Mont-de-Marsan mayor Charles Dayot said on Facebook that he would eat a rat if Barcelona managed to knock out PSG.

Unfortunately for him, one of the greatest comebacks in football history meant that's exactly what happened, as the Catalans won the second leg with a glorious 6-1 victory at the Camp Nou.

But at least Dayot is a man of his word. Last weekend he got round to eating the rat, and even claimed it tasted like rabbit.

We're happy to take his word for it.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com