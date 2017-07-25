Why the Chinese Super League might be in big trouble

According to The Mirror, the clubs – including Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua – have been told they must settle their debts by August 15 and send proof to the Chinese Super League.

If not, they will be denied entry into the league next season.

Five teams in the second and third tiers have also been levelled with the same accusations, according to the report, which come just six months after the Chinese government imposed strict rules on spending. Any clubs paying more than £5.2 million for a player are now having to pay the same amount to a CFA youth development fund – effectively a 100% tax.

Below are the clubs being accused:

Super League: Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG, Beijing Guoan, Changchun Yatai, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, Hebei China Fortune, Guangzhou Evergrande, Guangzhou R&F, Jiangsu Suning, Liaoning Whowin, Shandong Luneng Taishan, Tianjin Quanjian, Tianjin TEDA

League One: Beijing Renhe, Dalian Transcendence, Shanghai Shenxin, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

League Two: Qingdao Jonoon

Yanbian Fude, Henan Jianye and Guizhou Hengfeng have paid all their players in full. So at least we'll have three teams in China's top division next season...

