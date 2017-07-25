Why the Chinese Super League might be in big trouble
13 CSL clubs have reportedly failed to pay their players properly – and could be kicked out, according to reports.
According to The Mirror, the clubs – including Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua – have been told they must settle their debts by August 15 and send proof to the Chinese Super League.
If not, they will be denied entry into the league next season.
Five teams in the second and third tiers have also been levelled with the same accusations, according to the report, which come just six months after the Chinese government imposed strict rules on spending. Any clubs paying more than £5.2 million for a player are now having to pay the same amount to a CFA youth development fund – effectively a 100% tax.
Below are the clubs being accused:
Super League: Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG, Beijing Guoan, Changchun Yatai, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, Hebei China Fortune, Guangzhou Evergrande, Guangzhou R&F, Jiangsu Suning, Liaoning Whowin, Shandong Luneng Taishan, Tianjin Quanjian, Tianjin TEDA
League One: Beijing Renhe, Dalian Transcendence, Shanghai Shenxin, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright
League Two: Qingdao Jonoon
Yanbian Fude, Henan Jianye and Guizhou Hengfeng have paid all their players in full. So at least we'll have three teams in China's top division next season...
