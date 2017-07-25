Celtic release cactus green 'Euro kit' to mark Lisbon Lions' 50th anniversary

As a tribute to their opposition in that famous 1967 European Cup Final, Inter Milan have also been recognised in the inner back neck of the jersey, where green and white hoops sit directly alongside the Italian club's black and blue stripes.

The kit also has a textured, anniversary black crest and a squared neckline, and is finished off with some black shorts and "cactus green" socks.

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair said: “I’m a big fan of the bright Euro kit, it’s something that will stand out when we wear it and I’m sure it will go down well with the fans. We’re already looking forward to getting this on the pitch next season.”

Next step for the Scottish Premiership champions: actually qualifying for the Champions League group stage. The Bhoys play Rosenborg in the third qualifying round, with the first leg on Wednesday night.

