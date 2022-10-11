AC Milan vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

AC Milan vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Tuesday 11 October, 8pm BST

AC Milan vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for an AC Milan vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

AC Milan (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) are both chasing only their second win of this Champions League campaign as they face off at the San Siro on Matchday 4 in Group E.

Chelsea comfortably won last week's reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge 3-0, a result which extended Graham Potter's unbeaten start as head coach to four games. The Blues followed that up with a 3-0 home triumph over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, making it three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Milan were also victorious in the league on Saturday, beating Juventus 2-0 at the San Siro to remain within three points of Serie A leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri won their first home Champions League outing of the season 3-1 against Dinamo Zagreb, but they've now lost their last four encounters with English teams in Europe.

Team news

Milan have a lengthy injury list coming into this one: Stefano Pioli will have to make do without first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Junior Messias, Alexis Saelemaekers and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Chelsea's injury worries are considerably fewer: Wesley Fofana – who was forced off in the reverse meeting – N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are the Blues' only confirmed absentees.

Form

AC Milan: WLWLW

Chelsea: LDWWW

Referee

Daniel Siebert of Germany will be the referee for AC Milan vs Chelsea.

Stadium

AC Milan vs Chelsea will be played at the San Siro.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group E game between Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial