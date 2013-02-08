Is Adam Le Fondre the most efficient Player of the Month ever?
When Reading 'super-sub' Adam Le Fondre was this week named Premier League Player of the Month for January, having not even started a league match throughout the month in question, FourFourTwo pondered whether a player had ever won the award having played fewer minutes.
Here are the ten players to have endured the least match time before being named the best the Premier League had to offer that month...
10. Jose Antonio Reyes, Arsenal
August 2004, 229 minutes
9. Paul Merson, Aston Villa
February 2000, 224 minutes
8. Teddy Sheringham, Manchester United
October 2000, 215 minutes
7. Steven Gerrard, Liverpool
March 2001, 213 minutes
6. Thierry Henry, Arsenal
April 2000, 188 minutes
5. Danny Murphy, Liverpool
November 2001, 186 minutes
4. Alan Smith, Leeds United
August 2000, 180 minutes
3. Fernando Torres, Liverpool
February 2008, 179 minutes
2. Robin van Persie, Arsenal
November 2005, 154 minutes
1. Adam Le Fondre, Reading
January 2013, 85 minutes
Research: David Turner
