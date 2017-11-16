Adelaide United's Daniel Adlung fires in sensational rocket against Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners led 1-0 through Wout Brama's 40th-minute penalty – but former Energie Cottbus midfielder Adlung smashed Adelaide back into this A-League contest with a corking equaliser.

On the hour mark, Isaias's dinked cross into the box was nodded clear to the edge of the area.

Without hesitation, central midfielder Adlung stormed forward to meet the bouncing ball and unleashed a ferocious drive into the top corner that Mariners goalkeeper Ben Kennedy didn't even see until it had gone past him.

(Particularly satisfying is not actually seeing Adlung on screen for most of this, but knowing exactly what's coming.)

The German's fine effort was his first goal in Australia – and better still, Adelaide completed their turnaround in dramatic fashion as Ryan Kitto secured a 2-1 victory in added time.

See also...

Peru's Christian Cueva kicks corner flag instead of the ball against New Zealand

Cape Verde goalkeeper attempts 360-degree spin around striker – and it doesn't go well

In Other News...