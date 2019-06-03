The 7 best pairs of black trainers you can buy right now
Forget the whites for now: you can still get box-fresh black trainers that look the part. Allow us to explain...
There’s so much love given to the crisp white sneaker that we can often forget the merits of its counterpart: the humble black trainer.
From giving office attire a contemporary edge, to teaming with sportswear for a premium athleisure look, there’s so much a box-fresh black trainer can bring to an outfit.
These are our pick of the best black trainers on the market right now...
Reebok Classic Leather
Pros
- Best all-rounder
- Comfort
- Never go out of style
They don’t call ‘em classics for nothing. Since the keep-fit boom of the ‘80s, the humble Reebok Classic has been a mainstay on the feet of style lovers and sports enthusiasts everywhere.
Reliably comfortable and versatile, they look great with almost any outfit and have to be the best all-rounders that money can buy.
Vans Old Skool
Pros
- Timeless style
- Skate look
- On trend
Cons
- Lack of arch support
- Difficult to dress up
The skate trend continues to rule in 2019, and whether or not you have the first clue about ollies, you’ll notice it creeping into the way we dress in subtle ways.
Vans are the most trusted name in skate footwear, but regardless: their sleek shape looks great with a pair of chinos or shorts for the summer.
Converse All Star Hi
Pros
- Go well with smarter outfits
- Versatile
Cons
- Converse are notoriously narrow
One of the advantages of a pair of black trainers is the ability to smarten them up. Converse All Star are great in this respect – when partnered with the right suit (think looser and unstructured rather than business), they give a contemporary edge to a traditional look.
Lacoste LT Spirit 2.0
Pros
- Good deal
- Trusted brand
Cons
- Won’t look good with smarter outfits
- Not Nike, adidas or Reebok
These aren’t a pair you want to be dressing up – but for a simple, casual pair of black trainers, you could do a lot worse than these from Lacoste.
While the brand with the crocodile are known less for their footwear than their apparel, they remain a trusted name. For an efficient and comfortable everyday pair, these are a good bet.
Nike Huarache Run Ultra
Pros
- Good support
- Sleek aesthetic
Cons
- Uncompromising design
- Difficult to smarten up
The athleisure boom is in full swing (that’s athletics and leisure, if you hadn’t got it already), meaning tracksuits are the new power dressing and black trainers a kind of statement shoe.
These Huaraches are bold and unforgiving in design, but look undeniably cool paired with a track pant. Aside from the aesthetic, they’re surprisingly comfortable and offer ample support.
Nike Air Max 270
Pros
- Fashion forward
- Huge buzz this year
- Comfortable
Cons
- Less versatile
- Bold aesthetic will only work for some
Released amid huge buzz. The ripcord lacing is a nice touch if you’re into those little details, and the giant air bubble isn’t just a gimmick – it really does add support.
The futuristic aesthetic of these will only work for some, though. Those looking for something subtle and traditional, steer clear.
ASOS Design Trainers
Pros
- Cheap
- Versatile
- Good for work
Cons
- Lowest quality
This simple tennis shape is perfect for wearing with a more formal look for work. They’re a comfortable alternative to shoes and look less stuffy with slim jeans or chinos. If you can get away with a pair of these for the office, do it.
