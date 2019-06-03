The 7 best pairs of black trainers you can buy right now

There’s so much love given to the crisp white sneaker that we can often forget the merits of its counterpart: the humble black trainer.

From giving office attire a contemporary edge, to teaming with sportswear for a premium athleisure look, there’s so much a box-fresh black trainer can bring to an outfit.

These are our pick of the best black trainers on the market right now...

RECOMMENDED

The best white trainers you can buy right now

The best running trainers of 2019

Reebok Classic Leather

Pros

Best all-rounder

Comfort

Never go out of style

They don’t call ‘em classics for nothing. Since the keep-fit boom of the ‘80s, the humble Reebok Classic has been a mainstay on the feet of style lovers and sports enthusiasts everywhere.

Reliably comfortable and versatile, they look great with almost any outfit and have to be the best all-rounders that money can buy.

£64.95 from reebok.co.uk

Vans Old Skool

Pros

Timeless style

Skate look

On trend

Cons

Lack of arch support

Difficult to dress up

The skate trend continues to rule in 2019, and whether or not you have the first clue about ollies, you’ll notice it creeping into the way we dress in subtle ways.

Vans are the most trusted name in skate footwear, but regardless: their sleek shape looks great with a pair of chinos or shorts for the summer.

£65 from mrporter.com

Converse All Star Hi

Pros

Go well with smarter outfits

Versatile

Cons

Converse are notoriously narrow

One of the advantages of a pair of black trainers is the ability to smarten them up. Converse All Star are great in this respect – when partnered with the right suit (think looser and unstructured rather than business), they give a contemporary edge to a traditional look.

£41.99 from zalando.co.uk

Lacoste LT Spirit 2.0

Pros

Good deal

Trusted brand

Cons

Won’t look good with smarter outfits

Not Nike, adidas or Reebok

These aren’t a pair you want to be dressing up – but for a simple, casual pair of black trainers, you could do a lot worse than these from Lacoste.

While the brand with the crocodile are known less for their footwear than their apparel, they remain a trusted name. For an efficient and comfortable everyday pair, these are a good bet.

£44.99 from mandidirect.com

Nike Huarache Run Ultra

Pros

Good support

Sleek aesthetic

Cons

Uncompromising design

Difficult to smarten up

The athleisure boom is in full swing (that’s athletics and leisure, if you hadn’t got it already), meaning tracksuits are the new power dressing and black trainers a kind of statement shoe.

These Huaraches are bold and unforgiving in design, but look undeniably cool paired with a track pant. Aside from the aesthetic, they’re surprisingly comfortable and offer ample support.

£69.47 from nike.co.uk

Nike Air Max 270

Pros

Fashion forward

Huge buzz this year

Comfortable

Cons

Less versatile

Bold aesthetic will only work for some

Released amid huge buzz. The ripcord lacing is a nice touch if you’re into those little details, and the giant air bubble isn’t just a gimmick – it really does add support.

The futuristic aesthetic of these will only work for some, though. Those looking for something subtle and traditional, steer clear.

£115 from jdsports.co.uk

ASOS Design Trainers

Pros

Cheap

Versatile

Good for work

Cons

Lowest quality

This simple tennis shape is perfect for wearing with a more formal look for work. They’re a comfortable alternative to shoes and look less stuffy with slim jeans or chinos. If you can get away with a pair of these for the office, do it.

£20 from ASOS

SEE ALSO

The best Nike trainers you can buy right now

The best adidas trainers you can buy right now