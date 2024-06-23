Albania vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Spain head into the round of 16 with a 100 per cent record?

Looking for an Albania vs Spain live stream? We've got you covered. Albania vs Spain is free on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Albania vs Spain live stream Date: Monday, June 24

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Albania will not go away. Theirs is a resilience exemplified by Klaus Gjasula, who came off the bench to try shore up a 1-0 lead against Croatia, scored an own goal to see it whittled away inside four minutes and then calmly slotted home his first international goal for a scarcely credible equaliser his team fully deserved. Sylvinho's side must win to stay in the tournament – their record against Spain: P8, L8 – but with such determination in their DNA, why not a Balkan fairytale?

Spain produced arguably the performance of the tournament so far in beating defending champions Italy in as dominant a 1-0 win as it's possible to produce. The three-time European champions' possession obsession is now allied with direct wingers in the blood-twisting form of Nico Williams and 16-year-old brace-botherer Lamine Yamal. They may take some stopping.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Albania vs Spain kick-off and TV channel

Albania vs Spain kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday, June 24 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Albania vs Spain for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Albania vs Spain is free on BBC Two/iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Glenn Nyberg of Sweden will be the referee for Albania vs Spain. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Albania vs Spain will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.