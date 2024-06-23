Albania vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

A Balkan mega party or la Roja easing into the last 16?

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata celebrate Riccardo Calafiori's own goal during their match against Italy.
Can Spain head into the round of 16 with a 100 per cent record? (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Looking for an Albania vs Spain live stream? We've got you covered. Albania vs Spain is free on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Albania vs Spain live stream

Date: Monday, June 24
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer 

You can watch an Albania vs Spain live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC Two at 8pm BST on Monday, June 24. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

