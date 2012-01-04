Allan Ravn (Brondby v Bayern Munich, 1999)

The 1999 Champions League Final was an iconic match; Manchester UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich is remembered around the world. What may be a bit hazy is that the two sides also met in the group stages. And outside of Denmark, itÃ¢ÂÂs unlikely that anyone remembers that Danish club Brondby led that group Ã¢ÂÂ which also included Barcelona Ã¢ÂÂ after the first matchday.

But anyone who saw Allan RavnÃ¢ÂÂs stunning winner against Bayern has it etched into their memory. People still stop the 37-year-old in the street. Ã¢ÂÂI think IÃ¢ÂÂve met everyone who was at the stadium that day!Ã¢ÂÂ Ravn laughs.

Like United some eight months later, Brondby left it late against the Germans. An 87th-minute own goal brought the Danes level. Then in the final minute, with the home fans proudly celebrating the draw against the European heavyweights, Ravn chipped the ball over two Bayern defenders and charged towards goal.

Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt have enough energy to take the last man as well,Ã¢ÂÂ he recalls. Ã¢ÂÂSo either I needed to make one more dribble, which probably wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have gone that well, or take the shot.

Ã¢ÂÂI saw Oliver Kahn was a bit outside the goal and I wanted to pass it over him.Ã¢ÂÂ

From just outside the box, the midfielder looped the ball into the top corner. The scoreboard read 2-1 and the local fans lost it. Ã¢ÂÂIt was like some kind of explosion,Ã¢ÂÂ says Ravn. Ã¢ÂÂThe sound was amazing.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ravn rates the goal, in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs first Champions League group match, as Ã¢ÂÂabsolutelyÃ¢ÂÂ his career highlight.

Sadly, Ã¢ÂÂ¨the 10-time Danish champions lost their next five and havenÃ¢ÂÂt made the group stage since.

