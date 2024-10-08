Football Manger 25 will be released in November with a completely revamped engine - upgrade your laptop to handle the drastic change thanks to Amazon Prime Day

By
published

With the release of Football Manager 25 just around the corner, getting a new gaming laptop to deal with the Unity engine is of paramount importance

Football Manager on laptop for Amazon Prime Day
(Image credit: Football Manager)

The release of Football Manager 25 is just mere weeks away now, and the latest edition of the beloved game will have a brand new look, feel and Unity engine for players to enjoy.

While it's a welcome development of the game, not least of all 20 Premier League clubs being officially licenced in this year's edition, the new engine will test old, slow and out-of-date laptops to their absolute limits - meaning it's absolutely essential to buy a new machine before FM25 is released on November 26.

Acer Nitro 16
Acer Nitro 16: was £1,199.99 now £899 at amazon.co.uk

Our mates at TechRadar claim that not many gaming laptops come in under £1,500, so for this 1080p offering to be £600 cheaper than that, it shows it's a real steal. The 25 per cent discount certainly helps, and it will be more than capable of handling the Unity engine FM25 will run on.

View Deal
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: was £2,600.50 now £2,199 at amazon.co.uk

Rated as PC Gamer's best overall laptop for gaming, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 offers a great playing experience - but most importantly, it's extremely portable. That makes those long train rides all the more manageable and enjoyable.

View Deal
Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 16: was £3,000 now £2,299 at amazon.co.uk

Razer Blade 16 (2024) - 16 inch Gaming Laptop - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 - Intel Core i9-14900HX - 16" OLED QHD+ 240Hz (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) UK Layout | Black

23%

Premium, sleek and expertly crafted, the Blade 16 not only looks the part, it performs brilliantly, too. The display has unrivalled graphics that will make the FM playing experience all the better, regardless of the hefty price tag.

View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 17X
Gigabyte Aorus 17X: was £3,599.99 now £3,099.95 at amazon.co.uk

With a beefy 17-inch display, this laptop from Gigabyte does come with a price tag we initially baulked at - though the overall performance makes it one of the best options on the market. A great battery life means you'll be playing FM25 for hours and hours.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 