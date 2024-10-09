Get EA FC 25 on PS5 and PS4 for the lowest price ever in this Amazon Prime Day deal. But hurry, the discount ends tonight

The PS5 and PS4 versions of EA FC 25 are now at their cheapest price ever in this Amazon Prime Day deal. The game on either console currently costs £54.99 which is 21% lower than the full price of £69.99.

We awarded the game four and a half stars in our EA FC 25 review, saying the "complete tactics overhaul makes this the best game in the franchise we've seen for years". Just in case you missed it, EA FC follows on from the FIFA videogame series after Electronic Arts parted ways with international football's governing body.

Goalkeeper AI and tactics have been massively improved for EA FC 25 and there are a host of other changes across the game too. The best thing about the latest version is the brand new Rush mode which replaces the FIFA Street-style Volta five-a-side matches. The controls and skill moves are exactly the same as the main game mode, but there's a host of gameplay changes. The traditional kick-off has been replaced with ball chase and blue cards replace red ones – which result in one minute in the sin-bin as opposed to a sending-off.

If you're concerned that parting ways with FIFA means EA's game no longer holds official club and competition licenses, don't be. With over 19,000 players, over 700 clubs, more than 30 leagues and 120 official stadiums, it's dripping with authenticity.

You can play in all the top English men's leagues from the Premier League to the EFL League 2. In Scotland, however, only the Premiership is available and it's a similar situation in Ireland with only the Premier Division included. There are no Welsh leagues, but obviously you get the clubs that play in English football. The English Women’s Super League is included, as are all the men's and women's UEFA club and country competitions.

As you'd expect, there are no FIFA tournaments and the only major clubs EA hasn't managed to sign up for FC 25 are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio.

