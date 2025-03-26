I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days

By published

There's no better time to upgrade your TV ahead of the final months of the football season than with the Amazon Spring Deal Days

Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
Newcastle and Liverpool in Premier League action (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Football is now entering the proverbial 'business stage', with Premier League sides all competing for the final two months to work their way up the table or, in Liverpool's case, stay exactly where they are in first.

Admittedly, as a football writer, it's kind of essential to watch as much football as possible. But with games on every night of the week between now and the end of the season, there's no reason why everyone can't catch every goal, red card and controversial refereeing decision across the board.

Having the right screen, therefore, is of paramount importance to watch all the action unfold, with competitions such as the Champions League and FA Cup hotting up, too. Thankfully, the Amazon Spring Deal Days have landed at the perfect time.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD TV: was £549.99 now £33,999 at Amazon

Saving £210 on anything is an absolute steal, but to do so on the latest model of a TV that provides incredible clarity and will only serve to enhance your football-viewing experience is another matter entirely.

View Deal

Fortunately, the popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which provides the perfect picture that I've watched football on for the last few months, has been included in the Amazon Spring Deal Days with a mega 38 per cent saving available.

What I love most about the TV is the vivid 4K Ultra HD picture, which makes it feel like you're live in the stadium watching games. Mohamed Salah's goals have never looked so good!

There's just a few days left before the international break is over and the FA Cup returns, so grab this deal while you still can before your knackered old screen reluctantly takes centre stage once more for the remainder of the season.

Indeed, the games will come thick and fast, with a double gameweek in the Premier League being followed up by a Champions League feast of quarter-finals. I know what TV I'd rather be watching all those games on.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

Latest in Amazon Prime Day
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
A screenshot of EA FC 25 showing Liverpool and Man City players in action
Get EA FC 25 on PS5 and PS4 for the lowest price ever in this Amazon deal
Football Manager on laptop for Amazon Prime Day
Football Manger 25 will be released in November with a completely revamped engine - upgrade your laptop to handle the drastic change thanks to Amazon Prime Day
Lionel Messi Inter Miami away shirt
These 3 soccer jerseys are available at a heavy discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day - but you need to move fast
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina&#039;s third goal and his second in the 2022 World Cup final against France.
Play soccer like a true World champion, thanks to Amazon Prime Day soccer deals
Walmart logo with a Costway soccer goal
I've just found a soccer goal discounted by $800 at Walmart - yes, really
Latest in News
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi 'very close' to shock Real Madrid move
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
The current logo used for the Premier League
Surprise sponsor 'in talks' with the Premier League over multi-million pound deal: report
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month
'Alejandro Garnacho has let his family down. He might be immature but he is not young anymore, it's a massive disappointment that he is not performing - he just seems like a Ronaldo fanboy' Ex Manchester United star launches astonishing rant at winger
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
'I was brainwashed by Guardiola, but in a good way. It was like I was at university': Ex-Manchester City star reveals genius of Pep
More about amazon prime day
A screenshot of EA FC 25 showing Liverpool and Man City players in action

Get EA FC 25 on PS5 and PS4 for the lowest price ever in this Amazon deal
Lionel Messi Inter Miami away shirt

These 3 soccer jerseys are available at a heavy discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day - but you need to move fast
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
See more latest
Most Popular
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi 'very close' to shock Real Madrid move
The current logo used for the Premier League
Surprise sponsor 'in talks' with the Premier League over multi-million pound deal: report
Stuart Pearce Non-League Day
'It’s absolutely essential that funding drips down from the top end of the game – there is a disconnect' Stuart Pearce takes the Premier League trophy back to his non-league roots
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
'I was brainwashed by Guardiola, but in a good way. It was like I was at university': Ex-Manchester City star reveals genius of Pep
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month
'Alejandro Garnacho has let his family down. He might be immature but he is not young anymore, it's a massive disappointment that he is not performing - he just seems like a Ronaldo fanboy' Ex Manchester United star launches astonishing rant at winger
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear No.66 at Real Madrid as transfer edges closer
Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Ipswich Town in February 2025.
Tottenham chasing Premier League star to help unlock Dejan Kulusevski: report
Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season
'The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with: a lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit' Ed Sheeran talks about designing Ipswich shirt - and how it ties into his music
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
'He will go' Arsenal set for Viktor Gyokeres talks, with agent a friend of Mikel Arteta - following Sporting president tease: report