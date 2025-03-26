I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days

Football is now entering the proverbial 'business stage', with Premier League sides all competing for the final two months to work their way up the table or, in Liverpool's case, stay exactly where they are in first.

Admittedly, as a football writer, it's kind of essential to watch as much football as possible. But with games on every night of the week between now and the end of the season, there's no reason why everyone can't catch every goal, red card and controversial refereeing decision across the board.

Having the right screen, therefore, is of paramount importance to watch all the action unfold, with competitions such as the Champions League and FA Cup hotting up, too. Thankfully, the Amazon Spring Deal Days have landed at the perfect time.

Fortunately, the popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which provides the perfect picture that I've watched football on for the last few months, has been included in the Amazon Spring Deal Days with a mega 38 per cent saving available.

What I love most about the TV is the vivid 4K Ultra HD picture, which makes it feel like you're live in the stadium watching games. Mohamed Salah's goals have never looked so good!

There's just a few days left before the international break is over and the FA Cup returns, so grab this deal while you still can before your knackered old screen reluctantly takes centre stage once more for the remainder of the season.

Indeed, the games will come thick and fast, with a double gameweek in the Premier League being followed up by a Champions League feast of quarter-finals. I know what TV I'd rather be watching all those games on.