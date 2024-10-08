These 3 soccer jerseys are available at a heavy discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day - but you need to move fast

Three of our favourite jerseys from last season are now available at a cut-rate price, for just two days

Lionel Messi Inter Miami away shirt
Feel like Messi in this stunning jersey (Image credit: Adidas)
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is currently in full swing, with a range of soccer products featuring in the huge sale.

And some of our favourite jerseys from last season have had their price slashed and can be picked up at a reduced cost. With soccer kits normally increasing in value as they get older, you may want to move quickly if you like any of these designs from the 2023/24 season.

Adidas Men's Soccer Inter Miami 23/24 Away Jersey
Adidas Men's Soccer Inter Miami 23/24 Away Jersey: was $99 now $89.97 at Amazon US

Inter Miami CF's slick black away jersey from 2023/24 really is a thing of beauty. The pink trim helping to create a masterpiece. Clean, fashionable and worn by real stars of the game - would you expect anything less from a franchise owned by David Beckham?

Adidas Men's Soccer Bayern Munich 23/24 Away Jersey
Adidas Men's Soccer Bayern Munich 23/24 Away Jersey: was $99.99 now $74 at Amazon US

The German giants may not have claimed the Bundesliga as per usual in 2023/24, but this jersey from Adidas ensured they still looked stylish on the road. Expect the value of this one to rise significantly in the future.

Adidas Manchester United 23/24 Home Jersey
Adidas Manchester United 23/24 Home Jersey: was $100 now $70 at Amazon US

Clearly 2024 won't go down as a great year in Manchester United history - although they did lift the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City at Wembley. But this United jersey is one of the finest they've produced in years. Amazon have taken 30 dollars off the original price for two days only.

