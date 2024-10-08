These 3 soccer jerseys are available at a heavy discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day - but you need to move fast
Three of our favourite jerseys from last season are now available at a cut-rate price, for just two days
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is currently in full swing, with a range of soccer products featuring in the huge sale.
And some of our favourite jerseys from last season have had their price slashed and can be picked up at a reduced cost. With soccer kits normally increasing in value as they get older, you may want to move quickly if you like any of these designs from the 2023/24 season.
The trio we have hand-picked should stand the test of time and still look great out on the pitch, or at the bar watching the game, for years to come.
The discounts - sadly - won't last long, with the Prime Big Deals Day sale only taking place on October 8 and 9. FourFourTwo are currently scouring Amazon to find the best deals for soccer fans, and there are plenty of amazing Amazon Prime Day picks to take advantage of.
Remember as well that with free delivery, you can get the best that Amazon has to offer straight to your doorstep the following day - you just need an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Jersey deals
What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Jersey deals are there?
Inter Miami CF's slick black away jersey from 2023/24 really is a thing of beauty. The pink trim helping to create a masterpiece. Clean, fashionable and worn by real stars of the game - would you expect anything less from a franchise owned by David Beckham?
The German giants may not have claimed the Bundesliga as per usual in 2023/24, but this jersey from Adidas ensured they still looked stylish on the road. Expect the value of this one to rise significantly in the future.
Clearly 2024 won't go down as a great year in Manchester United history - although they did lift the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City at Wembley. But this United jersey is one of the finest they've produced in years. Amazon have taken 30 dollars off the original price for two days only.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.