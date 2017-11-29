Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis effortlessly solves Rubik's Cube on Spanish chat show

Atletico Madrid left-back Luis was making a guest appearance on Spanish TV show Late Motiv to discuss all things science and cinema.

Perhaps not your usual footballer's chat, then, as the Brazil international admitted he has a personal collection of over 2,000 movies.

It was while they were on the topic of science that the brainy 32-year-old took on a Rubik's Cube – and solved it in a matter of minutes.

Just like when he raids the left wing starting attacks and snuffing out the opposition, an impressed crowd could only applaud his latest achievement.

It's no wonder Diego Simeone thinks he's ace.

