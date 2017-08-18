Antonio Conte bursts into fit of laughter when asked about Diego Costa

The Spanish striker's future has been one of the talking points of the summer, and when asked about Costa’s comments that he was treated like a criminal, Conte simply responded: “It’s great, I prefer to laugh.”

Costa, 28, has been the subject of interest from his former club Atletico Madrid this year, but the Spanish giants appear reluctant to pay the substantial fee the Blues would demand for the player's services.

Conte's reaction to Costa's "criminal" comments.I love this man August 18, 2017

Chelsea paid £32m for Costa in 2014, with the striker scoring 59 goals in 120 games for Chelsea, lifting two Premier League titles and the League Cup in three seasons.

The champions will be travelling to Wembley to face Tottenham Sunday without their bullish striker, with Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill also absent through suspension.

Chelsea fans can only hope Conte's team talk is as uplifting and infectious as his laughter if the club are to pick up their first points of the season.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com