Legia Warsaw hit back at €35,000 UEFA fine with pig tifo

The banner, which depicts a red-eyed pig greedily clutching Legia's balls, was unveiled ahead of Warsaw's Europa League play-off game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

A separate banner underneath the Euro-covered pig read: "And the 35,000 fine goes to..."

The first-leg match finished 1-1, with Legia travelling to Sheriff next week, in a bid to reach the Europa League group stage.

Legia were originally fined due to fans displaying a banner, which was the width of an entire stand, during a Champions League qualifier against Kazakh team Astana.

The banner marked the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, when Polish resistance fighters captured large parts of the capital city but were eventually crushed by occupying German forces.

It's expected that Legia will see some sort of retrospective action taken by UEFA following this second, but none has been taken as yet.

Perhaps we will see a third if they do face another punishment.

