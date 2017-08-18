Shades of Frank Lampard as Krasnodar are denied clear goal in Europa League qualifier

The 21-year-old broke clear of the midfield in the 59th minute, before unleashing a thunderous strike, which crashed off the underside crossbar and over the line.

However, much like Lampard’s effort in 2010, the Serbian midfielder was left dumfounded when the referee and his assistants failed to signal for a goal - and with the lack of any goal-line technology to help, the strike did not stand.

Krasnodar did go on to win the match 3-2 thanks to goals from Ivan Ignatyev, Viktor Claesson and Sergei Petrov, but will probably still be feeling a little hard done by going into the second leg next week.

The whole of England feels your pain, Ristic.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com