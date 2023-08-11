Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 12.30pm BST

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is on TNT Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Arsenal kick off their Premier League 2023/24 campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, in what is a pivotal season for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

After leading the table for so long last term, a capitulation at the end certainly stung - though now it's providing the motivation for Arsenal to come back fit and firing. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all strengthened the squad, in what they hope will be Premier League champions come May.

Standing in their way on opening day is Nottingham Forest, who are looking to build on their survival in 2022/23. Steve Cooper hasn't had to integrate as many signings this time around either, giving the Welshman more time to develop his playing style with Forest.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal are without key players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for their opening game of the Premier League season, with both players not expected back until at least September.

Jesus is out with a knee injury that Arsenal decided to fix in pre-season with a procedure, while Zinchenko is suffering with a calf injury at the moment. Folarin Balogun, Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga could all miss the game through fitness issues, too.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have five injuries to currently consider. Omar Richards and Wayne Hennessey are definitely set to miss the trip to the Emirates, while centre-back Felipe, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi are all fighting to get back to full fitness.

Form

Arsenal come into the opening game of the domestic season off of beating Manchester City in the Community Shield on penalties, following their second-place finish last term.

Forest managed to avoid the drop by coming 16th themselves, and will be hoping for a more comfortable season under manager Steve Cooper.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, with Darren Bond the fourth official. Jarred Gillett is the VAR, with Darren Cann the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is on TNT Sports in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.