Everything about this goal from China is hilarious

The Chinese Super League might be developing at a rapid rate, but the second tier looks like it has quite a bit of catching up to do.

Of course, we're basing that sweeping assessment on one comedic incident in a Chinese League One contest between Yunnan Lijiang and Zhejiang Yiteng at the weekend – but you'll soon see why.

After a Lijiang defender was smacked in the face as he tried to make a clearance, Zhejiang's Erpat Dilxat laced a feeble daisy-cutter towards goal that bounced several times before it reached the goalkeeper.

But on its way across the bobbly pitch, the ball bounced right in front of the goalkeeper and hit him the face before agonisingly spinning into the back of the net.

This is probably why Lijiang are bottom of the league.

