Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool: What feat did Raheem Sterling manage to achieve?
By Joe Brewin
Another 90 minutes of pain for the Villa Park faithful, as seen through the eyes of Opta and Stats Zone...
Rare goals for Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert earned Liverpool a fourth win in five games, and extended Aston Villa's miserable run without a goal.
Borini's second league goal for the Reds came midway through the first half when he stabbed home a Jordan Henderson cross, before Lambert finished off from a Raheem Sterling pass to wrap up the points for Brendan Rodgers' side.
Villa's latest game without scoring sees their barren streak crawl to a fifth game, and a sixth in their last seven Premier League matches.
- Fabio Borini scored his first league goal for Liverpool since April 2013 (6-0 win vs Newcastle).
- Raheem Sterling now has as many Premier League assists as he managed last season (5).
- 4 of Rickie Lambert’s last 5 Premier League have been scored away from home.
- Aston Villa have gone 5 games without scoring for the second time this season.
- Villa’s goal drought now stands at 522 minutes in the Premier League.
- Liverpool have lost just 1 of their last 17 Premier League visits to Villa Park (W11 D5).
- Aston Villa have scored just 5 goals in their last 16 Premier League home games against Liverpool.
- The Villans have won just 1 of the last 9 at Villa Park (D4 L4).
