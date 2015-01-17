Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool: What feat did Raheem Sterling manage to achieve?

Rare goals for Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert earned Liverpool a fourth win in five games, and extended Aston Villa's miserable run without a goal.

Borini's second league goal for the Reds came midway through the first half when he stabbed home a Jordan Henderson cross, before Lambert finished off from a Raheem Sterling pass to wrap up the points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Villa's latest game without scoring sees their barren streak crawl to a fifth game, and a sixth in their last seven Premier League matches.

Fabio Borini scored his first league goal for Liverpool since April 2013 (6-0 win vs Newcastle).

Raheem Sterling now has as many Premier League assists as he managed last season (5).

4 of Rickie Lambert’s last 5 Premier League have been scored away from home.

Aston Villa have gone 5 games without scoring for the second time this season.

Villa’s goal drought now stands at 522 minutes in the Premier League.

Liverpool have lost just 1 of their last 17 Premier League visits to Villa Park (W11 D5).

Aston Villa have scored just 5 goals in their last 16 Premier League home games against Liverpool.

The Villans have won just 1 of the last 9 at Villa Park (D4 L4).

