Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke: In which special club has Brad Guzan joined Jon Walters?

Stoke came from behind to inflict defeat on Tim Sherwood in his first match in charge of Aston Villa.

Villa made the perfect start, when Scott Sinclair headed home Fabien Delph's cross to give the hosts a 20th-minute lead. Sherwood's men continued to push for a second, but failed to muster another shot on target in the first half. Then, the sucker punch - Mame Biram Diouf heading in Stephen Ireland's cross just before the break.

Then, at the end of a scrappy second half, Ron Vlaar conceded an injury-time penalty, which was duly converted by Victor Moses.

Brad Guzan started his 100th successive Premier League game; the first player to do this since Jon Walters (October 2013).

Scott Sinclair scored his first Premier League goal since August 2012, when he netted for Swansea against Queens Park Rangers.

Tim Sherwood’s side only managed 2 shots on target in this match overall, scoring with the first.

Aston Villa have been shown more red cards than any other Premier League team this season (6).

Aston Villa's defeat today means John Gregory remains the last permanent manager to win his first league game with the Villans.

Only 2 of the 10 permanent Aston Villa managers in the Premier League have won their first PL game in charge of the club (Gregory and Brian Little).

The Potters are unbeaten in their last 5 trips to Villa Park in the Premier League (won 2, drawn 3).

Aston Villa have scored just 3 goals in their last 11 Premier League matches.

The Villans are now 11 Premier League games without a win (drawn 3, lost 8), only once in the competition’s history have they gone longer without victory (13, ended in September 2012).

