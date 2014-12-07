Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester: With whom does Konchesky now share an unwanted record?

Aston Villa came from behind to secure a second Premier League win in the space of six days, a victory which sees Paul Lambert's side climb to 11th in the table.

Leicester took an early lead when Leonardo Ulloa punished Brad Guzan for fumbling Riyad Mahrez's long-range shot. The Argentine tapped home to score his first Premier League goal since the Foxes' win over Manchester United in September.

However Villa were soon level. Leicester centre-back Liam Moore failed to track Ciaran Clark at a free-kick, and the defender pounced to nod Ashley Westwood's cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

The game then descended into something of a melee, with Westwood and Ulloa both being forced to limp out of the match before the start of the second half having been on the wrong end of bad challenges.

Villa created a moment of real quality to win an otherwise scrappy match, when Christian Benteke picked out Alan Hutton's rampaging run into the Leicester penalty area. The Scot calmly fired the hosts ahead with his first Villa goal.

To cap Leicester's misery, Paul Konchesky was sent off after a 'coming together' with Hutton.

Leonardo Ulloa’s goal was his first in 684 minutes of Premier League action.

That strike meant Aston Villa have now not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 6 Premier League home games.

Ciaran Clark’s equaliser was only Villa’s second set-piece goal of the season; only Newcastle (1) have fewer in the top-flight.

Alan Hutton’s 71st-minute strike was the Villans’ latest in a league fixture since Fabian Delph scored in the 82nd minute of March's win over Chelsea.

Hutton ended an even longer goal drought than Ulloa - his winner was his first Premier League goal since November 2010 (for Tottenham Hotspur against Bolton).

Paul Konchesky was sent off for the fourth different team in the Premier League (previously with Charlton, Fulham and West Ham). Before today, only Carlton Palmer (5), Andrew Cole and Scott Parker (both 4) had been dismissed for 4 or more different Premier League sides.

Aston Villa became the 20th and final Premier League team to claim points from losing positions this season; they had lost all 6 they had fallen behind in before today.

Aston Villa have suffered a defeat in just 1 of their last 8 league games against the Foxes (Won 4, Drew 3, Lost 1).

The Villans have won consecutive league games for the second time this season; they have not won 3 in a row since April 2010.

Leicester have now taken only 2 points from the last 30 available in the Premier League (Drew 2, Lost 8).

