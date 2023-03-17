Aston Villa v Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa v Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 18 March, 3.00pm GMT

Aston Villa v Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Aston Villa v Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa v Bournemouth isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Buoyed by a stunning win over Liverpool last weekend, Bournemouth travel to Aston Villa looking to climb out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

The Cherries go into the weekend level on 24 points with 17th-placed West Ham but below the London club on goal difference, despite earning a shock 1-0 victory over the Reds last time out.

Villa are sitting comfortably in mid-table, 11 points clear of the danger zone but seven adrift of the top six, and they are on a three-match unbeaten run.

The first meeting between the sides this season went Bournemouth’s way, with Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scoring in a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in August.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker are injury doubts for Villa, while Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho will miss out with longer-term injuries.

Bournemouth are without the injured Adam Smith, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier, while Hamed Traore and Ilia Zabarnyi are working their way back to full fitness.

Form

Aston Villa: DWWLL

Bournemouth: WLLWD

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Aston Villa v Bournemouth.

Stadium

Aston Villa v Bournemouth will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa v Bournemouth kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 18 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.