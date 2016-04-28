Atlético surprise Bayern with no surprises; Real Madrid have "half a ticket" to final

It’s quite hard to work out whether opposition coaches feel deep respect for Diego Simeone’s side when they’re bested by the Rojiblancos, or end up really, really, really irritated.

It’s not as if Atlético Madrid trot out to unleash a mastermind gameplan – their fiendish tactics feature defending stoutly, ceding possession, harassment and then ruthlessness on the counter-attack: Simeone is the Henry Ford of assembly-line football.

Pep Guardiola was the latest to feel that his team deserved more against Atlético, but Bayern Munich simply didn’t hover up the few chances offered, and Saúl scored a winner that Leo Messi would have been chuffed to stick in.

“It would be be good for the player if you don’t compare him to Messi,” warned Guardiola. Sorry, Pep. Won’t happen again.

The night could have been even better for Atlético had another mazy effort, this time from Fernando Torres, not hit the post.

Guardiola now has a week to prepare for a match that could leave his tenure at Bayern without a Champions League trophy.

Not that there’s any point in plotting, seeing as Atlético Madrid will no doubt unpack the exact same gameplan and build it like an Ikea shelving unit found in hundreds of countries across the world. “We’ll keep suffering, and fighting,” striker Torres warned after the match, Atlético’s third 1-0 in a row. “Now with pride and going face to face.”

Life is a little more unpredictable for Real Madrid, who must now be contemplating the cheery concept of a Champions League final against an incredibly irked Atlético Madrid on the hunt for revenge for two years ago. And that’s not good, considering the Calderón club could be fired up against Rutland FC reserves, never mind their accursed rivals.

Tuesday’s goalless draw will not live that long in memories but should be enough to carry Madrid through. AS noted that “half a ticket has been printed”, considering seven out of eight European second legs at 0-0 have seen Madrid prevail.

The big concern, though, is how much participation Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will have in that game. The Portuguese didn’t even make the starting lineup against Manchester City, while Benzema was forced off early for the second match in a row.

Wednesday featured the same feverish press attention given to a royal baby, as Marca hung around a Madrid clinic where Ronaldo was getting some treatment for his torn muscle. A suggestion from the long-lens images was that CR7 was on crutches, a bad sign with the City rematch just a week away.

AS wrote with some certainty that the player was having an injection of stem cells to quicken the healing process, while radio station COPE – which likes to go out there with theories – reported that Ronaldo went without the permission of Real Madrid. Not all that surprising, considering reports of the dressing room being less-than-enthused by the medical services that the club itself provides.

While one half of the Madridista football massif go into the next games with Real Sociedad and Manchester City with some nail-biting to be done, Atlético supporters have a certain football god on their side – a god called The 1-0 Win.

