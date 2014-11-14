Back of the Net not corrupt, confirm Back of the Net

Back of the Net picked up the coveted "Best Website" trophy for the fifth year running, leading to accusations from inferior websites that the selection process was less than transparent.

But a full and complete investigation by Back of the Net's Ethics Panel has cleared the beloved news source and their well-respected journalists of any impropriety.

"This is a great day for Back of the Net, for journalism, and indeed for simple human decency," reported Ethics Panel chairman John Foster.

"I had a chat with the chairman of the Back of the Net Executive Committee, John Foster, who told me that unfortunately all the notes relating to the award process have been torn into tiny pieces and thrown away.

"Nonetheless, I have demonstrated to my complete satisfaction that Back of the Net's victory was totally honest and above board. To myself I say, congratulations – you deserved it."

John Foster, speaking on behalf of Back of the Net, responded by saying: "It should now be clear to everyone that Back of the Net, as the best website in the world, was the only logical candidate for judging which website was the world's best. I'm delighted that these rumours about conflicts of interest have been proven to be scurrilous lies."

He added that new allegations of double-dealing by the Back of the Net Ethics Panel, levied by inferior websites, would be looked at by the Back of the Net Ethics Panel Panel, led by investigator Paul Watson.

