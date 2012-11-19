Bad Weekend For: Sorry Spurs, hapless Hughes and worried Wycombe

Tottenham

ItÃ¢ÂÂs hard to say which image from Saturday lunchtimeÃ¢ÂÂs catalogue of disasters will be hardest for Tottenham Hotspur fans to digest.

The vision of a forlorn Emmanuel Adebayor trudging down the tunnel following his early sending off; the shot of former Spurs man Sol Campbell applauding Lukas PodolskiÃ¢ÂÂs deflected goal that put Arsenal 2-1 ahead; the lingering camera that focused on a dispirited Andre Villas-Boas looking for answers in his CoachesÃ¢ÂÂ Notebook; the sight of Gareth Bale tumbling into the advertising boards as his shot-cum-cross fizzed past the onrushing Jermain Defoe and out into touch, or any of the five goals that their rivals put past the recalled Hugo Lloris.

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs no doubt that the 5-2 defeat to Arsenal (the second successive such result at The Emirates) will hurt Tottenham fans and each of the memories listed above will be hard to shake but, as their manager has said, Spurs can take a lot of heart from the loss.

Before AdebayorÃ¢ÂÂs moment of lunacy, the away team were fully in control of the game with AVBÃ¢ÂÂs adventurous 4-4-2 tearing into a shaken Arsenal. With Spurs a goal to the good (they also had a Gallas strike disallowed for offside) at the time of the red card, itÃ¢ÂÂs not hard to imagine the likes of Aaron Lennon, Bale, Adebayor and Defoe terrorising Arsenal all afternoon, had it remained 11 v 11.

But in truth, Tottenham fans will just be looking to put the result behind them and bracing themselves for whatever thrills next await them in what already seems a topsy-turvy season, with four straight wins in September and October immediately followed by four defeats from five over October and November.

With back-to-back home games awaiting them in the league, followed by tough assignments at Everton and Fulham, it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt look like the season will settle down just yet.



Mark Hughes

If unsackability were a word, which it isnÃ¢ÂÂt, it would be the perfect one to explain the press obsession with Southampton manager Nigel AdkinsÃ¢ÂÂ job status. It must be, can only be, the unsackability of QPRÃ¢ÂÂs Mark Hughes that has led to a media, desperate for stories of necks on chopping blocks, to speculate that the man who has led The Saints from League One into The Premier League could be facing the sack.

Though bewildering, the Adkins stories did lead to an early contender for pun of the season with SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs game between the two sides at Loftus Road being dubbed Ã¢ÂÂEl SackicoÃ¢ÂÂ. And, fittingly, it was AdkinsÃ¢ÂÂ side who came away with three points after effortlessly dispatching the home side.

That QPR have many problems, not least sitting at the bottom of the league without a win, is beyond any argument but it would be hard to contest that many of them couldnÃ¢ÂÂt be fixed by a change of manager. The popular discourse is to campaign for managers to be given as much time as possible but HughesÃ¢ÂÂ mismanagement of his charges can only end badly.

Who, other than Hughes, is responsible for letting SouthamptonÃ¢ÂÂs Jason Puncheon have the freedom of Loftus Road on Saturday? Is anyone other than the former Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City and Wales manager to blame for a formation that marginalised Q.P.RÃ¢ÂÂs attackers while leaving their defenders vulnerable from almost any angle? Is the man who waited until his side were 2-0 down before making a significant change really the right man to lead Rangers to safety?

Most importantly, will HughesÃ¢ÂÂ assertion that he will not quit finally force Chairman Tony Fernandes into action?



Merseyside Storylines

One of the most popular narratives of the current season has been the perceived shift in power on Merseyside. EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs stunning early season form - which started with an opening day win over Manchester United and numbered just one defeat in the opening 11 games Ã¢ÂÂ contrasted sharply with their near neighboursÃ¢ÂÂ stuttering start.

While the derby draw late in October provided few clues either way, there have been more than enough signs for even the casual observer to declare that Liverpool are far from ready to give up their crown as MerseysideÃ¢ÂÂs top team. And at no time has this point been more nakedly addressed than on Saturday afternoon.

While Everton were slipping to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the home of a spirited Reading, the Reds were busying themselves with a second half destruction of Wigan at Anfield. Two goals from Luis Suarez (and yes, his teammates did celebrate with him) and an icing-on-the-cake effort from Jose Enrique were enough to ensure that, for only the second time this season, Liverpool bettered EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs weekend result.

The Anfield men do still sit five points behind their blue rivals but, given that their only defeats this term have come to sides currently in the top six, those already drawing comparisons with 2004/5 (when Everton finished the season above Liverpool) may soon be eating their words.



Challengers

On a day when reigning champions Manchester City finally found their true form to dispatch Aston Villa 5-0 (admittedly with the help of one extremely generous penalty decision), the score-lines that will have most pleased The Citizens were those at The Hawthorns and Carrow Road.

Chelsea became the latest victims of West Bromwich AlbionÃ¢ÂÂs wonderful start to the season, falling 2-1 to Steve ClarkeÃ¢ÂÂs men. Outplayed for almost all 90 minutes, the Premier League pacesetters looked unimaginative and brittle with Juan Mata and Oscar on the bench (presumably with TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs trip to Juventus in mind) and John Terry missing through injury. The defeat was ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs fourth consecutive league game without a win and leaves them four points off the pace.

Meanwhile, in East Anglia, Manchester United were up to business as usual Ã¢ÂÂ letting the opposition take the lead. Anthony PilkingtonÃ¢ÂÂs 60th minute header meant that SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs was the 12th game in 19 in which the Red Devils have fallen behind this season. But, for the third time, United were unable to turn it around, with PilkingtonÃ¢ÂÂs strike remaining the gameÃ¢ÂÂs only goal.

Following the game, Sir Alex Ferguson admitted that Norwich were the better team and said that his side deserved nothing. If his relaxed demeanour surprised people, a quick glance at the fixture list will tell you the reason why Ã¢ÂÂ next Saturday his side host Q.P.R.



Posh Boys and Farm Boys

Last week started badly, and embarrassingly, for Peterborough United. News broke that four of their players had been fined and transfer listed following an unauthorised night on the tiles after the weekendÃ¢ÂÂs 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, with two of the players cautioned by the Police.

While apologies have been made and with one of the players, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, has been quickly dispatched on loan to Portsmouth, the farce dominated the build-up to SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs visit of Blackburn Rovers. Though itÃ¢ÂÂs impossible to say whether there was a direct knock-on effect, the fact that the home side were 2-0 down inside twenty minutes possibly speaks volumes.

The game ended 4-1 to Blackburn with Jordan Rhodes netting the hat-trick which secured Henning BergÃ¢ÂÂs first win as manager. The result leaves Peterborough bottom of The Championship.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson refused to speak about disciplinary issues post match and instead applauded his team for Ã¢ÂÂsticking to the taskÃ¢ÂÂ and not letting Blackburn Ã¢ÂÂget five or sixÃ¢ÂÂ. Not exactly a rallying cry but words that may bring calm and unity to the dressing room.

Peterborough are joined in the bottom three by Mick McCarthyÃ¢ÂÂs Ipswich Town who were absolutely thrashed at Leicester as five different goalscorers netted to leave the final score at 6-0. Following the game McCarthy admitted that there Ã¢ÂÂwere no positivesÃ¢ÂÂ and that his next job was to Ã¢ÂÂmake sure it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt happen againÃ¢ÂÂ (though he did say something similar after losing 5-0 to Crystal Palace recently).

Next up for the Tractor Boys is a visit of Peterborough on Saturday. With both teams looking to put an awful weekend behind them (indeed an awful season thus far), the clash could be the highlight of next weekendÃ¢ÂÂs fixture card.



Hartlepool

So far, this has been one hell of a season for Hartlepool United, with the pain kicking in before the League One campaign had even begun thanks to a 5-0 thrashing at Crewe in the League Cup. Fans of the Monkey Hangers have since had to endure a wasted trip to Leyton Orient (the game was called off due to traffic problems), a 5-0 hammering to Preston North End, a penalty shoot-out defeat in the Football League Trophy and a 6-1 FA Cup mauling at Chesterfield.

They even lost the rearranged game with Leyton Orient.

Yet at home, Pools havenÃ¢ÂÂt fared too badly. Inhabitants of Victoria Park have seen their side draw with high flyers such as Swindon and Doncaster and take four points from relegation rivals Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury.

But on Saturday, that semi-decent home form was left in tatters by mid-table Coventry City. The 5-0 home reverse was the debut of new manager John Hughes who had arrived from Livingston on Tuesday after HartlepoolÃ¢ÂÂs talks with Phil Brown had broken down. While it would be wildly unfair to place much, if any, of the blame for this defeat at HughesÃ¢ÂÂ door, it was certainly not the start he, and the fans, had hoped for.

At half time, the score was 0-0 (though in truth Coventry were unfortunate not to be ahead) but three goals in ten minutes early in the second half saw HartlepoolÃ¢ÂÂs resistance crumble.

The result left Pools in disarray, seven points adrift of Bury at the bottom of League One. Though their next two fixtures are against sides also in relegation trouble, with almost half the season gone, it might already require a miracle for Hartlepool to survive.



Rock Bottom Wycombe

In League Two, Barnet and Aldershot made well documented awful starts to the season and dropped to the bottom of the table faster than Ashley Young in the penalty area. However, both sides have enjoyed good form of late with each of them losing just one of their last five games (Barnet, in fact, have won three of their last six despite being winless before that).

This is in stark contrast to the form of Wycombe Wanderers who have lost four and won none of their previous six games.

The latest defeat, a 3-1 loss at Northampton, saw The Chairboys fall to 24th spot for the first time this season and leaves rookie player manger, Gareth Ainsworth, with a huge job on his hands.

Ainsworth was given the job permanently following a relatively successful spell as caretaker manager and follows in the footsteps of Martin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill, John Gregory, Lawrie Sanchez and Paul Lambert who have all sat in the hotseat at Adams Park.

With all of the other 91 teams now above them, fans will be hoping that Ainsworth is the man to keep WycombeÃ¢ÂÂs 125th season from turning into a disaster.

