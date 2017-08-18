Bayern Munich director stamps out Carlo Ancelotti's smoking habit

Salihamidzic was brought into the club following the German champions' horrendous run in pre-season, which saw them lose five out of their six games.

The 40-year-old said he was only here to address 'minor details', but made sure cutting out Carlo Ancelotti's smoking habit in the clubhouse was one of them.

"I asked Carlo Ancelotti not to smoke at the club. Of course he accepts that - he is a true professional." said Salihamidzic.

Now, surely simply cutting out one man's habit can't change a club's fortunes on the pitch right?

Well, the results since beg to differ. Bayern have lifted the Super Cup and destroyed Chemnitz 5-0 in the German Cup.

Carlo has since commented: "This is good for my health, my wife is delighted."

