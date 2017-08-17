Prost! Schalke offer free beer to fans

All fans over the German drinking age of 16 (we know, right!) will be offered a pint of the good stuff on the first day of the Bundesliga season, even though Oktoberfest is still some way off.

Cynics might say that this is the Schalke hierarchy's way of distracting fans from the lack of big-name signings the club has made this summer, barring Yevhen Konoplayanka.

The club from North Rhine-Westphalia, who have had four managers in as many years since Roberto Di Matteo was appointed in October 2014. They finished a dismal 10th in the German league last year, and have taken the captaincy from stalwart Benedikt Howedes in an effort to rejuvinate the struggling squad.

Fans will be hoping that the free beer will be one of celebration, rather than a case of drowning their sorrows on the weekend...

