Real Madrid fans troll Gerard Pique in latest Clasico victory

Following the 2-0 (5-1 on aggregate) Supercopa de España loss, the 30-year-old defender openly admitted this was the first time he felt inferior to his bitter rivals.

After a humbling at the hands of Real Madrid, Pique’s night only got worse at the final whistle, as the home crowd added insult to injury, reminding him of the tweet which set Twitter alight on July 23, saying "Se queda" (He's staying).

Se queda. pic.twitter.com/RtPHUr9iTH

— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) July 23, 2017

The Spanish centre-back later admitted that the tweet was more out of hope than declaration - and that Neymar had made his intentions known to his Barcelona team-mates.

But this wasn't going to stop the home crowd from making their feelings known and adding salt to Pique's wounds.

No hard feelings, right Gerard?

