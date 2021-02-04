Best beer delivery services: Watch football with a stocked fridge

Getting a reliable beer delivery has become the new normal for football fans. With grounds empty, pubs closed, and so many games televised, plenty of traditions have had to change.

But if you want to treat yourself to enjoying a cold drink or two while watching a match, then be aware that there are safer ways to stock your fridge than traipsing down to the supermarket that are just as reliable.

Here's our recommendations:

Flavourly | Free delivery on all orders Flavourly's raison d'etre is making drinking craft beer at home more accessible. That means you're always likely to find beers that you won't get anywhere else online – it's a great tool for finding new drinks. Deliveries are done with DPD, meaning they are tracked and are generally done within two working days.View Deal



Majestic | Free delivery on orders over £50 and free express delivery over £150 Better known as a wine retailer, Majestic deals in beers too, with £1-a-bottle a standard price for Peroni and Estrella cases – perfecting pairing for Serie A and La Liga games, as far as FFT is concerned. There's plenty of craft beer and alcohol free options, too. Majestic usually offers deliveries from two days after ordering, although don't offer a time slot, so it's worth trying to make sure you're order is in on Wednesday if you want yours for the weekend.View Deal

Drinkwell | 24-hour delivery option Drinkwell focuses on low-calorie alcoholic drinks, rather than doing them as an afterthought. That means that the drinks they deliver are a bit less bad for you, without tasting of nothing. Whether it's low-carb, gluten-free or vegan-friendly, you'll find something here, and the website is very good at flagging that information for you so you can make a considered choice. There are options for 24 hour delivery (£7.99) and 48-hour delivery (£6.99) if you want them in time for a specific kick-off.View Deal

Amazon UK | Free next-day delivery with Prime membership Amazon's grocery section includes alcohol of all manners, and their beers include some offers you'd struggle to see beaten elsewhere. Boxes of Red Stripe and San Miguel are currently going for less than a pound a drink. Plenty of the cases on Amazon are available with Amazon Prime's next day delivery guarantee – perfect for a Friday afternoon when you realise you've nothing in the fridge for the weekend's fixtures. Not all of them are though, so keep an eye on your order.View Deal

