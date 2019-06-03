The 7 best pairs of white trainers you can buy right now
Because every wardrobe should have them...
A pair of white trainers are the ultimate wardrobe must-have. They complement any outfit you can think of, from suits to jeans and beyond.
For such a simple item there can be a surprising amount of difference in price. Whether you’re after affordable or luxury, there’s something for everyone in this guide...
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi
Pros
- Classic design
- Wardrobe staple
- Hi top offers different styling options
Cons
- Not the most comfortable
- Canvas is not the easiest to clean
Not only a milestone in the timeline of white trainers, but an important piece of design history in themselves. This hi-top baseball boot looks spot on with a turned up pair of jeans or chinos, and while they may not rank highest for comfort, they still lead the way in style.
adidas Stan Smith
Pros
- Best all rounder
- Comfortable, versatile and durable
- On-trend
Comfort, versatility and durability makes the adidas Stan Smith a No.1 all-rounder. Perhaps the archetypal white trainer, it has been a staple part of British style for decades.
Its continuing relevance is unmatched in the world of sportswear brands, and has arguably become more recognisable than the tennis star who gave the shoe its name.
adidas Gazelle
Pros
- Good with shorts
- Classic style
Cons
- Harder to dress up
Alongside the Stan Smith, the Gazelle is another classic from the adidas hall of fame. Worn by New York breakdancers to Mick Jagger, its place in popular culture has been cemented since the ‘60s. The all-white version is a sleek update on a mainstay.
Reebok Classic Leather
Pros
- Best for comfort
- Gum sole adds premium feel
- Looks great dressed up
This one gets top marks for comfort and durability, at an affordable price. The Reebok Classic is a British icon.
From humble beginnings making running shoes in Bolton, the company capitalised on the keep-fit boom of the 1980s to release a series of comfortable workout sneakers aimed at the growing leisure market. The all-white Classic was one of those, and it continues to look good today.
Axel Arigato Toe Cap Sneaker
Pros
- Premium materials
- Best for dressing up
- Easy clean
- Hard wearing
Cons
- Too pricey for everyday wear
Jumping up in price is this newcomer on the white trainer scene, positioned towards the higher end of the market. The Swedish design is clean, sleek and stark.
Tennis runs through the aesthetic inspiration, but the premium materials and accompanying price tag mean you’re not going to be stuffing these into your gym bag. Strictly streetwear.
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Pros
- Luxury materials
- Good for pairing with smarter looks
Cons
- Very pricey
- Not hugely different from more affordable options
Known for unrivalled quality, these minimalist options are about as premium as plain white trainers can get. Pair them with a pair of selvedge denim jeans and a simple tee or polo for an elegantly subtle look.
ASOS DESIGN White Trainers
Pros
- Most affordable
Cons
- Lowest quality
Simple and affordable, this pair of white trainers from ASOS are perfect for everyday wear.
They may not withstand the mileage of sportswear brands, or boast the luxury materials of the premium models, but for an easy and disposable option, these are your best bet.
