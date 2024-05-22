Best Brazilians who played in Europe

By
published

Thousands of Brazilian footballers have played in Europe over the years. Here, a look at some of the very best...

Ronaldinho celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against SK Matador Puchov in the UEFA Cup in October 2003.
Ronaldinho celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against SK Matador Puchov in the UEFA Cup in October 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil has exported more footballers to Europe than any other country in the world.

With a population of over 200 million and a huge passion for football, Brazil has produced some of the game's greatest-ever players.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.