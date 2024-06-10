Best Euros players of all time

By
published

From its beginnings in 1960 up until the modern day, a look at the best players in the history of the European Championship...

Andres Iniesta in action for Spain at Euro 2012.
Andres Iniesta in action for Spain at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The European Championship began in 1960 and, like the World Cup, takes places once every four years.

Initially a four-team tournament after preliminary rounds, last-16 matches and quarter-finals were played home and away across two legs, it was called the European Nations' Cup.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.