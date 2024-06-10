Best Euros players of all time

The European Championship began in 1960 and, like the World Cup, takes places once every four years.

Initially a four-team tournament after preliminary rounds, last-16 matches and quarter-finals were played home and away across two legs, it was called the European Nations' Cup.

Rebranded as the European Championship in 1968, it became an eight-team tournament in 1980. From 1996, 16 teams took part, and that number was expanded to 24 in 2016.

Over the years, the Euros have been graced by some of the game's great players. Here, a look at those who shone the brightest in the continental competition...

32. Amancio Amaro

Amancio Amaro (bottom left) lines up with the Spain team in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than 40 years before their 2008 title at the European Championships, Spain won the second-ever European Nations' Cup in 1964.

Amancio Amaro, a nine-time La Liga winner with Real Madrid, was key to Spain's success. The winger, nicknamed "The Wizard". scored an extra-time winner against Belgium in the semi-final and La Roja went on to beat defending champions Soviet Union in the final. Two years later, Amaro won the European Cup with Real Madrid.

31. Dieter Muller

Former Germany striker Dieter Muller, pictured around 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dieter Muller scored nine goals in just 12 appearances for West Germany – and four of those came in just two games at the 1976 European Championship.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coming off the bench to make his international debut late on, Muller became the first player to score a hat-trick in the Euros as he hit three in West Germany's 4-2 win over Yugoslavia after extra time in the semi-finals and was also on target in the final as the defending champions drew 2-2 with Czechoslovakia, only to lose 5-3 on penalties. Along with namesake Gerd Muller, he has the best goals-to-games ratio of any player in Euros history.

30. Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff with Italy in 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's greatest-ever goalkeepers, Dino Zoff played for the Azzurri between 1968 and 1983, winning over 100 caps in that time.

Zoff went for a record 1,142 minutes without conceding a goal in international tournaments between 1972 and 1974. His international career began with Italy's European Nations' Cup win in 1968 and at the age of 40, he captained the Azzurri to World Cup glory in 1982. He remains the only Italian player to have won both the World Cup and the Euros.

29. Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved in action for the Czech Republic against Latvia at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best midfielders of his generation, Pavel Nedved won the Ballon d'Or in 2003 and enjoyed great success in Italy with both Lazio and Juventus.

Nedved was also the outstanding player in a special generation of footballers from the Czech Republic and the midfielder was key as the Czechs reached the final of Euro 96 and the last four in Portugal eight years later.

28. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge scores a header for West Germany against Czechoslovakia at the 1980 European Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Germany's greatest-ever players, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was unfortunate to never win a World Cup with his national team as he was on the losing side in the 1982 and 1986 finals.

But the legendary forward did win the European Championship in 1980, scoring the winner in a Group 1 game against Czechoslovakia and setting up Horst Hrubesch for the decisive goal in the final as West Germany beat Belgium 2-1 to win the title for a second time.

27. Sergio Ramos

Spain's Sergio Ramos slides in to challenge France's Karim Benzema at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos was one of a select group of players who featured in the Spain side which won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012.

A right-back in 2008 and 2010, Ramos later moved into central defence for club and country and started in that position alongside Gerard Pique as La Roja won Euro 2012. His Panenka penalty in the shootout against Portugal in the 2012 semi-final was a memorable moment and he went on to captain his country, winning 180 caps in total.

26. Lev Yashin

Legendary Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin makes a save at the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first European Championship took place in 1960 and the four-team tournament in France was won by the Soviet Union.

Led by the legendary Lev Yashin, the Soviets thrashed Czechoslovakia 3-0 in the semi-finals and went on to beat Yugoslavia 2-1 in the final after extra time. Four years earlier, Yashin had helped the Soviets win an Olympic gold medal in Melbourne.

25. David Villa

Former Germany striker Dieter Muller, pictured around 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Villa was preferred to Raul by Spain coach Luis Aragones in a bold and somewhat comtroversial move ahead of Euro 2008. But it worked.

Villa inherited the number 7 shirt and later overtook Raul to become Spain's all-time top scorer. The former Valencia and Barcelona striker netted four goals at Euro 2008, including a hat-trick against Russia, to finish as top scorer as Spain took home their first trophy since 1964. He missed Euro 2012 due to injury.

24. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates with his team-mates after Italy's win over England in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma had big gloves to fill when he succeeded Gianluigi Buffon as Italy's number 1, but the goalkeeper made himself a hero at Euro 2020.

Donnarumma saved a spot-kick from Alvaro Morata as Italy beat Spain in a shootout in the semi-finals and two more as the Azzurri defeated England on penalties in the final at Wembley. He was named as UEFA's Player of the Tournament.

23. Angelos Charisteas

Angelos Charisteas celebrates his Euro 2004 final winner for Greece against Portugal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelos Charisteas scored four goals in nine European Championship appearances for Greece and three of those came as the Blues and Whites won the title in Euro 2004.

Charisteas scored the only goal as Greece shocked one of the pre-tournament favourites, France, in the quarter-finals and headed the winner in the final against hosts Portugal to secure a historic triumph for Otto Rehhagel's side.

22. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer netted seven goals in just nine appearances for England at the European Championships and finished as the top scorer at Euro 96 with five.

Shearer converted against Switzerland and Scotland, before hitting two in the 4-1 win over the Netherlands in Group A. The former Newcastle United striker was also on target in the semi-final versus Germany as England went on to lose on penalties.

21. David Silva

David Silva celebrates after scoring for Spain against Italy in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Silva was dropped after Spain's loss to Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup and only appeared once more as a late substitute as La Roja went on to win the tournament.

But the former Valencia and Manchester City midfielder was key in both of Spain's European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012, starting both finals and scoring in the 4-0 victory over Italy as La Roja retained their title.

20. Pepe

Pepe celebrates Portugal's Euro 2016 final win over France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pepe was born in Brazil but chose to represent Portugal. The central defender received Portuguese citizenship in 2007 and made his debut soon afterwards.

After featuring for Portugal at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, Pepe was key as Fernando Santos' side came through to win the title in 2016. Portugal beat hosts France by a single goal after extra time in the final and Pepe was named Man of the Match.

19. Theodoros Zagorakis

Theodoros Zagorakis applauds during Greece's Euro 2004 final against Portugal in July 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Theo Zagorakis won just a League Cup with Leicester City and a Greek Cup with AEK Athens in his club career, but the midfielder made history with Greece in 2004.

Zagorakis was a key player for Greece in their historic Euro 2004 win as Otto Rehhagel's side knocked out France and Czech Republic before beating hosts Portugal to claim the title. The midfielder was named by UEFA as Player of the Tournament.

18. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring for Italy against Croatia at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Pirlo helped Italy win the World Cup in 2006 and although the elegant playmaker did not have the same fortune at the European Championship, he came close.

Pirlo was Italy's standout performer as the Azzurri reached the final in 2012 and the midfielder was considered for the Player of the Tournament award, which ultimately went to Andres Iniesta after Spain's win. He represented Italy at Euro 2004 and Euro 2008, but was suspended for the Azzurri's loss on penalties to Spain in the latter.

17. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit in action for the Netherlands against England at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands failed to qualify for Euro 84 and also the 1986 World Cup, but the Dutch triumphed at Euro 88 to win their first major international honour.

Ruud Gullit was chief creator in an exciting Dutch side which also featured Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ronald Koeman. One of the tournament's standout players, the former AC Milan attacker opened the scoring in the final as the Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in Munich.

16. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas on the ball for Spain against Italy in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas provided the assist for Andres Iniesta's winner in the 2010 World Cup final for Spain against the Netherlands, having come off the bench in South Africa.

The midfielder started in both of La Roja's European Championship final wins either side of their World Cup success – as a midfielder in 2008 and as a false nine in 2012. He scored three Euros goals across those two tournaments and hit the winning penalty as Spain beat Italy in a shootout in the quarter-finals in 2008.

15. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann with his Euro 2016 Player of the Tournament trophy in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann hit six goals for France at Euro 2016 to finish as the top scorer and was also named Player of the Tournament as Les Bleus lost in the final to Portugal.

Griezmann scored twice against the Republic of Ireland in the last 16 and added two more in the win over Germany in the semi-finals. He didn't get his hands on the trophy, but did help France win the World Cup two years later.

14. Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon in action for Italy against Spain in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianluigi Buffon may not have won the European Championship, but the Italian goalkeeping great will go down as one of the tournament's best-ever players.

Missing through injury as Italy finished as runners-up in 2000, he went on to play in the next four editions of the continental competition, making 17 appearances (13 as captain) and helping the Azzurri to another final in 2012.

13. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer with the European Championship trophy after West Germany's win at Euro 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer was West Germany's captain for their 1974 World Cup win and the legendary libero also skippered the side in back-to-back European Championship finals in 1972 and 1976.

After becoming captain in 1971, he led West Germany to the title at Euro 1972. Four years later, he impressed again as the Germans lost the final to Czechoslovakia on penalties and was named in the team of the tournament.

12. Antonin Panenka

Antonin Panenka in action for Czechoslovakia against Italy at the European Championship in 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonin Panenka's penalty in the final of the 1976 European Championship for Czechoslovakia against West Germany is one of the tournament's iconic moments.

Panenka opted to chip the ball instead of using power or placement and his technique has since been imitated by many of the game's greatest players. The style of kick also adopted his name. More significantly at the time, it gave the Czechs the trophy as they defeated West Germany in the shootout. Four years later, the striker helped Czechoslovakia finish third at Euro 1980.

11. Matthias Sammer

Croatia's Nikola Jurcevic attempts to dispossess Germany's Matthias Sammer at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthias Sammer represented East Germany at international level early in his career, before turning out for a unified German side later on.

Sammer was an elegant sweeper who could also play in midfield as a deep-lying playmaker. Instrumental in Germany's win at Euro 96, he was named as Player of the Tournament. Having also helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League title in May that year, he became the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or since the great Franz Beckenbauer in 1976.

10. Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel celebrates Denmark's Euro 92 final win over Germany with team-mates and staff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark entered Euro 92 as late replacements for Yugoslavia, disqualified from the tournament due to the Yugoslav, and the Scandinavians went on to win it.

At the time, Peter Schmeichel was arguably the best goalkeeper in the word and the former Manchester United favourite was key to the Danes' success, making big saves all through the tournament – including a penalty from Marco van Basten to win the semi-final against the Netherlands in a shootout and several superb stops in the victory over Germany in the final.

9. Gerd Muller

Gerd Muller looks on during West Germany's win over the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerd Muller's goals were key in West Germany's qualification for Euro 1972 and in the tournament itself, the legendary striker scored four in just two games to fire his nation to the title.

Muller hit two in the semi-final against Belgium and another double versus the Soviet Union in the final. He also scored the winner in the World Cup final win over the Netherlands two years later and is the only player in history to net in finals of the World Cup, the European Championship and the European Cup.

8. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring Spain's winner against Germany in the final of Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Torres' goal against Germany in the final of Euro 2008 ended decades of frustration and falling short for Spain in major tournaments. It changed everything.

Torres was not an automatic starter by 2012, but still scored three goals to finish as joint top-scorer. One of those came in the showpiece against Italy, making Torres a two-time Euros winner and the only man to score in two finals at the continental competition. Not bad.

7. Marco van Basten

Marco van Basten celebrates with the European Championship trophy after the Netherlands' win against the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco van Basten was one of the world's best strikers in the 1980s and early 1990s and despite his success at Ajax and AC Milan, the legendary Dutch forward is best remembered for one moment above all.

His spectacular volley in the Euro 88 final against the Soviet Union helped the Netherlands claim their first-ever trophy in a major tournament and he also finished as top scorer with five goals overall.

6. Michel Platini

Michel Platini on the ball for France against Portugal at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel Platini might have been the world's best player in the early 1980s and the French forward led Les Bleus to their first ever tournament success at Euro 1984.

Platini captained France to victory and made a huge impact, netting nine of his team's 14 goals – including a hat-trick against Belgium and the opener in the final against Spain – to finish as top scorer and the undoubted star of the tournament.

5. Iker Casillas

Spain captain Iker Casillas lifts the Euro 2012 trophy after victory over Italy in the final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iker Casillas captained Spain through their glorious era between 2008 and 2012 as La Roja won back-to-back European Championships and the World Cup. Overall, he went to five European Championships, playing in four and winning two.

As skipper in 2008 and 2012, the legendary former Real Madrid goalkeeper is the only man to lift the trophy twice. He kept clean sheets in both finals, with a record five in seven games in 2012, while his two penalty saves against Italy in the 2008 quarter-finals were a turning point for Spain after so many disappointments in previous years.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's Euro 2016 final win over France alongside his team-mates at the Stade de France in July 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and helped his nation to the Euro 2004 final on home soil the following year. And 12 years later, he lifted the trophy as captain after the Portuguese beat hosts France in the final.

Ronaldo has played in more European Championship games than any other player and has more goals than anyone else in the tournament's history. He also finished as the top scorer at Euro 2020.

3. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane on the ball for France against Italy in the final of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane led France to glory in the 1998 World Cup and two years later, the midfielder was at the heart of more success for Les Bleus at Euro 2000.

Zidane scored twice and was the creative hub for France, driving the team forward with elegance and style. Arguably at his peak in Belgium and the Netherlands, he helped Les Bleus become the first team since West Germany in 1974 to hold the World Cup and the Euros at the same time.

2. Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta goes past Claudio Marchisio in Spain's Euro 2012 final win over Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Xavi was named as the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008, the individual award went to his Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta in 2012.

Two years after scoring the winner for Spain in their World Cup final win over the Netherlands, Iniesta was outstanding at Euro 2012. A two-time European champion with La Roja, a fixture in the team during a period of spectacular success, and an absolute joy to watch.

1. Xavi

Xavi in action for Spain against Russia at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xavi was the heartbeat of Spain's special side through their golden era between 2008 and 2012

Everything went through the Barcelona midfielder. Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008, he was fundamental again in 2012 as La Roja became the first team to retain the trophy. A two-time winner, Xavi was also the first footballer to provide assists in back-to-back finals.