Norwich fan steps in as fourth official against Preston

Jones was suffering with a hamstring problem during Norwich's 1-1 draw with Preston on Saturday, so fourth official Andy Davies took his place to run the line.

But who would be the fourth official? Step up David Thornhill.

Both teams were briefly taken off the pitch as the referee pondered what to do. Fortunately, qualified referee Thornhill was attending the match so got the call-up.

He was given a full kit before taking the board, and given a warm reception from the home supporters.

Surprisingly, this was the sixth time that Thornhill had been the fourth official for a Norwich game. So rest easy, refs of Norfolk – David's only a call away...

I must say it’s not the first time I’ve been 4th official for a ncfc 1st Team game. It was number 6. I suppose social media wasn’t doing its rounds on them occasions!November 26, 2017

See also...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets unwittingly mugged by young Liverpool fan

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has goal disallowed despite ball clearly crossing the line

In Other News...