Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth vs Manchester United is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester United can take a step closer to a top-four finish by beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Red Devils are a point clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, on whom they have a game in hand.

With 39 points to their name, Bournemouth are already safe from relegation.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Hamed Traore, Antione Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas.

Manchester United will have to make do without Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Marcel Sabitzer, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones. Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are expected to be fit.

Form

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester United will be played at the 11,379-capacity Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 20 May in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.