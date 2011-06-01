From Brazil to Stockport via Scotland, pace and 1993

The Samba Kings are dead; long live the Samba Kings. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the main focus of the new July issue of FourFourTwo, out in all good stores Ã¢ÂÂ and some distinctly average ones Ã¢ÂÂ from today.

WhatÃ¢ÂÂs happened to Brazil? As if the continuing chaos over their staging of the 2014 World Cup wasnÃ¢ÂÂt enough, all the on-pitch legends have retired or slunk back to the homeland. From politicians to the new national team boss, we ask the experts whether this is the end, or simply a new beginning. Plus, we have a cheeky word with Kaka and his young replacement Ganso, and predict the SeleÃÂ§ao World Cup team of 2014.

Are you sad that the seasonÃ¢ÂÂs ended? Well, wipe away those tears as we preview the summer of football: from the Copa America in Argentina to the under-21 Euros in Denmark, itÃ¢ÂÂs all kicking off. But while we look forward we also look back, choosing our Men of the Season. We have interviews with Scotty Parker,Rafa van der Vaart and the man who won our online poll to find the Premier LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs best ever overseas centre-back...

Pace: the final frontier. If thereÃ¢ÂÂs one attribute valued above any other in the modern game, itÃ¢ÂÂs pace, and we found out why Ã¢ÂÂ it turns out itÃ¢ÂÂs more complicated than Ã¢ÂÂRun, Forrest, run...Ã¢ÂÂ

In 1993, England fans asked themselves Ã¢ÂÂDo I not like that?Ã¢ÂÂ as the Three Lions failed to qualify for the World Cup under Graham Taylor. Now, FFT uncovers the making of incredible documentary The Impossible Job. Find out who hated starring in it and who claimed not to know he was being filmed, in our inside story: itdÃ¢ÂÂs even more fascinating than the film itself.

Scotland, Scolari and...Stockport? All three get their time in the sun in our summery new issue, for very different reasons. Big Phil Scolari answers your questions in a hilarious One-on-One, and unveils his Gene Hackman impression. We explore a crazy year north of the border which has seen everything from meerkats to gun-toting mascots. Then weÃ¢ÂÂre off to Stockport, to see how the fans have taken that sinking feeling as they drop out of the Football League.

All this and more in the July issue of FourFourTwo, brought to you by Graham Taylor, Stuart Pearce, Andres Iniesta, Phil Scolari, Kevin Keegan, Nemanja Vidic, Mauro Silva, Carlos Alberto Torres, Luis Fabiano, Mario Zagallo, Rafael van der Vaart, Nuri Sahin, Lee Dixon, Socrates, Ganso, Arjan de Zeeuw, Tony Daley, Marcelo Dijan, Kaka, Zico, Mano Manezes, Kasper Schmeichel, Theo Walcott, David Platt, Carlos Alberto Parreira, Don Howe, Scott Parker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Mauro Galvao, Careca, Phil Neal, Jonathan Wilson, Chris Hughton, Nani, Mo Farah, Pat Nevin, Paul Parker, Cerezo, Julio Olarticoechea, Paul Turnbull, Rivelino, Darren Campbell, Eric Harrison, Angel di Maria, Michel Salgado, Jose Cardozo, Patrick Vieira, Marta and a Woking-supporting candidate for the title of Miss England.

