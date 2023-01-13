Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 14 January, 5.30pm GMT

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) head into this fixture just one point clear of the drop zone, and they may well have dropped into the bottom three by the time this teatime fixture kicks off.

The Cherries are in poor form and this will be a tough game against opponents that have lost only once at home in the Premier League this term.

Brentford (opens in new tab) are in the top half of the table and will be confident of picking up a seventh win of the campaign here.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will have to make do without Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka, but Ivan Toney is expected to be fit.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Junior Stanislas and Neto due to injury, while Adam Smith is suspended. Jefferson Lerma is set to return to the starting XI after being given a rest last weekend.

Form

Brentford have gone six games without defeat in the Premier League, although they lost 1-0 to fellow top-flight side West Ham (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup last weekend.

Bournemouth have lost five matches on the spin in all competitions, and seven of their last eight outings in the Premier League.

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Brentford vs Bournemouth.

Stadium

Brentford vs Bournemouth will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 14 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.