Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live stream? Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over the festive round of fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's men conceded the first goal in their meeting with West Ham (opens in new tab), before bouncing back to win 3-1.

Down on the south coast, Europa League-chasing Brighton (opens in new tab) registered a 3-0 victory over Southampton (opens in new tab) last time out.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu on Saturday.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister, Adam Webster and Moises Caicedo, while Danny Welbeck is a doubt.

Form

Arsenal have taken 25 points from the last 27 available, while they have now won four games in a row in the top flight.

Brighton have won three of their last four Premier League games, leaving them just six points adrift of the top four.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal will be played at the 31,800-capacity Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 31 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

