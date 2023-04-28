Brighton v Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton v Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 29 April, 3.00pm BST

Looking for a Brighton v Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton v Wolves isn't on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton are looking to get their European push back on track with the visit of a Wolves side that is one win away from reaching the sought-after safety mark of 40 points.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men suffered a shock 3-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday but they remain firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish, sitting four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool with two games in hand.

A streak of three wins in the last four games has propelled Wolves towards safety and they are now eight points clear of danger and eyeing a mid-table finish.

The first meeting of the season between these sides in November was a thriller, with Pascal Gross settling a 3-2 win for Brighton in the 83rd minute at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey are struggling with various problems for Brighton.

Wolves’ injury list includes long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho, while Boubacar Traore is a doubt.



Form

Brighton: LDWLW

Wolves: WLWWD

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Brighton v Wolves.

Stadium

Brighton v Wolves will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v Wolves kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 29 April in the UK. The game isn't being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.